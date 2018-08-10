Badminton: Yes, it’s hot - but exercising in humid heat is the in thing to do! Anyway, there is still badminton in the Pretious Sports Hall on Friday evenings 7.30-9.30pm if you fancy a go. Fun games rather than competition standard!

Pilates: If you’ve wondered about joining a Pilates class, or if your usual class is on holiday, Sarah Gaddie is running her normal Wednesday morning classes in the Village Hall at 9am and 10am, and would be happy to welcome extra faces on 8th and 22nd of August. They are suitable for all levels. Just turn up (preferably with a mat). If you can, contact Sarah first on 07912 011273 or through her facebook entry - but don’t worry if you don’t get round to it! The important thing is - get those muscles working!

Footpath Walk: The Footpath Group will be rewarding their efforts with supper at The Queen’s Head in Icklesham this Wednesday, leaving the surgery car park at 2.30pm to start the 5 mile walk at 3pm. As I am sure the meal will have to be booked, please call Jakki or Joan (01424 251406) if you are planning to join in - a hungry fellow walker is a sight no-one wants to have to endure!!

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Fitness: With some clubs having a break for August, it’s worth checking whether your sporting choice is operating. But don’t break the habit!

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Fashion Show: Make a note in your diary – there will be a Fashion Show in the Village Hall on Thursday 13th September in aid of Family Support Work. Travelling Trends bring high street clothing, with this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Tickets will be on sale mid-August, but make a date to come along, have some fun and grab a bargain.

Church Services: 12th : 10.30am Morning Praise with Revd Helen Pattern (no 8am service)