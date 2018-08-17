Chitiwiri: Great news! The bric-a-brac sale at Forge House in aid of Chitiwiri raised over £2000! Much of this will go towards building the classroom block planned to enable more children in the community to have access to education in all weathers. Many thanks to everyone who supported this event by donating and buying, and congratulations to Sally, Richard and the team for their vision and hard work.

Dance Club: On Friday evenings, the Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall at 7pm. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Budgerigars: On Sunday, Hastings Budgerigar Society Silver Championship Show will be held in the Village Hall - worth a look!

Perch Hill: A couple of weeks ago we visited Sarah Raven’s Cutting Garden at Perch Hill (as featured on TV) and we had a lovely time. Although this is a working space - she runs courses for gardeners, cooks and florists - it still feels like a very personal family home.

The garden is open on Wednesday 22nd from 9.30-4 in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. Along with the inspirational planting, and the excellent mixture of old and new buildings there is plenty of seating both to enjoy the garden and for eating the excellent food on offer, and plants and gardening ephemera on sale. Admission is £7, and there is plenty of parking - oh and do take a look at the compost bins!

Perch Hill Farm TN32 5HP - From Battle take the B2096 to Heathfield, through Netherfield and into Woods Corner. At the Swan Inn turn right, signposted to Brightling and follow the road for three quarters of a mile. Take the first left and go up the hill, then take the next left into Willingford Lane.

Thursday: There is a Seniors’ Club in Northiam Village Hall each Thursday, and the mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Fitness: With some clubs having a break for August, it’s worth checking whether your sporting choice is operating. But don’t break the habit! Rother Valley 10k will be held on Sunday 16th September, from Northiam Station to Bodiam Castle. It was great fun last year, so if you fancy a bit of a challenge, visit the site rothervalley10k.co.uk and sign up.

St Michael’s Hospice: St Michael’s Hospice is looking for self employed Lottery Collectors to join their team to cover the areas of Northiam, Beckley and Peasmarsh. Lottery Collectors collect regular subscriptions from existing Hospice Lottery members and play a key role in the success of the fundraising platform.

If you would like to find out more about the role, please contact Lottery Manager Paula on 01424 445177 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/lottery. Applicants can cover one area or take on all three, and there are some great benefits, including being part of a friendly and supportive team, 12.5% commission paid weekly, and a flexible role which allows the area to be covered during hours which suit. And not least, supporting our local Hospice.

Fashion Show: Make a note in your diary – there will be a Fashion Show in the Village Hall on Thursday 13th September in aid of Family Support Work. Travelling Trends bring high street clothing, with this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Tickets will be on sale mid-August, but make a date to come along, have some fun and grab a bargain.

Church Services: 19th : 10.30am Holy Communion with Revd Helen Pattern (no 8am service)