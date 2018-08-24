Art & Flowers: This is a great weekend for Flower Festivals, with both Rolvenden and Brede offering Art Exhibitions and Church Flowers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

At St George’s Brede, the theme is A Hundred Years Ago, with some 30 themed displays and a similar number of arrangements. There will be Bell-ringing, a Musical evening with Lipstick and the Beatnicks and an Art Show in Brede Village Hall which features the work of many of our own local amateur artists.

In St Mary Rolvenden, you are invited to Come to the Movies, and their Saturday evening concert is from the Rye Bay Crew with Music from the Movies.

Both serve lunches, teas and general good cheer.

Rye Jazz Festival: It’s a busy weekend, with music on the streets of Rye – as well as specific venues. Some wonderful opportunities to relax and listen to a range of music in lovely surroundings.

Footpath Walk: Enjoy Scenes of Hawkhurst with the Footpath Group on Sunday, leaving Northiam Surgery car park at 1.40pm to start at Fowlers car park in Hawkhurst at 2pm. The walk is 4½ miles.

Fashion Show: There will be a Fashion Show in the Village Hall on Thursday 13th September in aid of Family Support Work. Travelling Trends bring high street clothing, with this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Make a date to come along, bring your friends, have some fun and grab a bargain. Tickets are available from me and cost £5 to include a welcome drink. Clothing will be sold on the night – no pesky ordering – so bring your money or plastic! E-mail, contact via facebook or karen@terenceayling.co.uk for your tickets.

Scouts: It was the end of an era last week, when Jacky Broad handed over the keys to Northiam Scout HQ to representatives of the District. 1st Northiam Scouts dates back to 1909, and were one of the first troops to be formed when it was founded by an Army friend of Lord Baden Powell who lived in Ewhurst. Over the past 40 years Jacky and a dedicated team have provided a fantastic grounding to young people, having fun, building confidence, and learning skills. Incredible sums of money have been raised to equip the unit to the highest standards, and to enable Scouts to take part in national and international events. We hope that some way will be found to re-open the unit soon, as our young people need it!! Thanks to all of you who have done so much over the years to enrich young people’s lives.

Lottery Collectors: Would you like to earn some extra money, while supporting local Hospice care? St Michael’s Hospice are looking for self-employed Lottery Collectors to join their team to cover the areas of Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh. Lottery Collectors collect regular subscriptions from existing Hospice Lottery members and play a key role in the success of the fundraising platform. You can cover one area, or take on all three - the choice is yours.

On offer are some great benefits, including being part of a friendly and supportive team, 12.5% commission paid weekly, and the role is flexible and will fit around your existing commitments. You also have the option of covering the area during hours that suit you.

If you would like to find out more about the role, please call Lottery Manager Paula on 01424 445177 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/lottery

Church Services: 26th : 10.30am Morning Praise with Revd Dick Dengate (no 8am service)