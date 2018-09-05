All systems Go: As soon as the August Bank Holiday is over, everything seems to be kick-started again, and we go back to all the lively activities in the village once more. Pilates classes are back in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays, with Line Dancing on Tuesdays.

There are also some one-offs in the pipeline, which should be worth supporting:

Fashion Show: There will be a Fashion Show in the Village Hall on Thursday 13th September in aid of Family Support Work. Travelling Trends bring high street ladies’ clothing, with this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Make a date to come along, bring your friends, have some fun and grab a bargain. Tickets are available from me and cost £5 to include a welcome drink. Clothing will be sold on the night – no pesky ordering – so bring your money or plastic! Phone me 253375, contact via facebook or karen@terenceayling.co.uk for your tickets – we need to have sold advance tickets so they know how much stock to bring.

Rye Ancient Trail: We have another brand new race coming through Northiam.The Rye Ancient Trails is a scenic and challenging 30k multi-terrain race, taking place on Sunday 9th September 2018 at 9.30am. Starting and finishing in the medieval town of Rye, the single-lap route winds its way through ancient woodland, orchards and farmland on trails, footpaths and quiet country lanes, linking the Norman churches of Rye, Iden, Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh – a true steeplechase!

The event is organised jointly by local race management company Nice Work and Rye Runners, with sponsorship from The George in Rye hotel and raising money for the Oliver Curd Trust (Charity No. 1124648). Runners can enter online at ryeancienttrails.com or on the day at Race HQ located behind Rye Sports Centre. We are also appealing for volunteer marshals, please email info@nice-work.org.uk for more information.

Rother Valley 10k: Our own event, the Rother Valley 10k, is a doddle by comparison! Although enjoying the challenge of a couple of hills, the route between Northiam Station and Bodiam Castle is a great way to spend a Sunday morning! As it’s our second year, there will be £50 prizes for beating the course records - the current Men’s record is 34 minutes 30 seconds set by Gary Foster and the Ladies record is 40 minutes 53 seconds set by Sarah Roff, both from Hastings AC. The km marks are on the route, so anyone wanting to test themselves beforehand can do so. Register with rothervalley.co.uk to take part on Sunday 16th September - 10am. If you are on the routes for these races, do come out and cheer on the competitors, it really makes a difference and is much appreciated.

Coffee Morning: But we are getting ahead of ourselves! This week starts with the Village Hall Coffee Morning 9.30-11.30am and includes Carole’s Cards and Chris’ Petfoods.

Northiam 75 Football Club: The first league games of the season are on Saturday 1st September, with a double header on Northiam’s home ground the Playing Fields. The First Team kick-off at 2.00 pm against Sidley United and the Second Team follow at 4.00 pm against Cranbrook Town. Both teams have been promoted to higher Divisions this season, the First Team now play in the East Sussex League Premiere Division and the Second Team is in Division IV. Both teams performed extremely well last season and can justifiably feel very proud. If anyone would like to become involved with either of the teams or even fancies playing in the East Sussex League Premier Division this season as part of the Northiam Team, please contact the First Team Manager Rob Deal Tel: 07876 741199

Open Gardens: Time to enjoy late summer in the gardens of South Grange in Quickbourne Lane opening on Saturday and Sunday under the National Gardens Scheme. Refreshments will include sandwiches made to order, as well as home made cakes to go with your tea or coffee. Entry is £5, the gardens are wheelchair accessible and there is ample parking. And it goes without saying that there will be some excellent plants to buy for your own garden.

Over 60s: Back from their summer break, the Over 60s meet on Tuesday with a talk from Carol Muller from Steps, and a competition for a flower arrangement of your own choice. Meet in the Village Hall at 2pm.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Autumn Show: As our gardens are all recovering from the amazing dry summer, it’s time for the Autumn Show! We have been surprised to find that plants we were ready to cut back have suddenly burst back into flower (phlox especially) once we had a bit of rain, so there is hope for another colourful display. I shall refrain from exhibiting my woeful onion harvest, but there are so many categories in the schedule that we can all find something to suit. There are Vegetable, Fruit, Flower, Flower Arranging, Domestic and Photographic Sections so even if you don’t grow anything at all, you can join in the fun. Access the schedule via the village website northiamvillage.co.uk – all the Village Societies are listed. Or phone Alison Kirk 01797 252525 or Claudia Barbera 07802 989769, Joint Show Secretaries (who can also give advice if you’ve never done it before). Committee members are always available to help with you entry – just take it to the Village Hall between 9 and 10.30am on Saturday 8th September with your 20p fee.

Rockitmen: Rockitmen return to the Village Hall on Saturday 29th September. Tickets are £10, available from Margaret 253112

Church Services: 2nd : 8am Holy Communion 10.30am Holy Communion