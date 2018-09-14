Autumn Show: Once again, we enjoyed a fantastic Show from the Horticultural Society, and it was gratifying to see new faces entering. Most impressive was three generations of one family, all of whom won prizes – congratulations to the Noble-McNaughton family. It would be lovely to see the children’s’ classes revived - I know we all enjoyed getting our entries together as a family, but then, if these youngsters are going to win prizes in the open competition....!

I now have considerable garden envy, as none of my vegetables were worthy of leaving the house this year and everything else seems to be hanging in there rather than flourishing! Perhaps I need to attend more lectures.

The worthy trophy winners were: The Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal: Lynne & Tony Pomfret, The Pearson Perpetual Challenge Cup: Carole Rhodes, The Trowel Perpetual Challenge Cup: Carol Cole, The Mary Berkley Memorial Salver: Averil Phillips, Batehup Perpetual Challenge Bowl: Sue Gunther, Evan Jones Memorial Salver: Florence Noble/ Lynne & Tony Pomfret, Society’s Domestic Perpetual Challenge Cup: Rosemary Husey, Sheffield Memorial Cup: Carol Cole, Min Reeve Cup: John Merrick. Congratulations to all who oraganised and took part.

Rother Valley 10k: We are delighted to be holding the second Rother Valley 10k run on Sunday, between Northiam Station and Bodiam Castle. You can see the runners along Station Road, Dixter Lane, Dixter Road, Ewhurst Lane, through Ewhurst to Bodiam. There will be £50 prizes for beating the course records - the current Men’s record is 34 minutes 30 seconds set by Gary Foster and the Ladies record is 40 minutes 53 seconds set by Sarah Roff, both from Hastings AC. If you are on the route, do come out and cheer on the competitors, it really makes a difference and is much appreciated.

Over 60s: Heather Goodsell will be speaking on Travel to the Over 60s on Tuesday afternoon. Always good to see new faces – meetings are in the Village Hall 2-4pm.

Footpath Walk: As part of the High Weald Walking Festival, Northiam Footpath Group will be heading to the Hollies car park in the Ashdown Forest on Wednesday. Meet in Northiam surgery car park at 8.30am as car sharing is advisable. There will be a visit to Nutley Windmill (by donation) and Airman’s graves, with a pub lunch at the end of the walk. Call 01797 253428 for details, or meet in the car park.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Horticultural Society: Students from Great Dixter, Coralie Thomas and Dean Charlton will be giving a talk on their time spent in this iconic garden. This talk has had the misfortune of being rearranged a couple of times, so I hope you can make it to the Village Hall on Thursday 20th September at 7.30pm – it’s good to discover more of the exciting things happening under our noses.

Craft Fayre: The next Bonfire Society Craft Fayre will be held on Saturday 22nd September. I believe there are 30 stalls booked already so there should be a good display. Do come along, if only for the bacon butties!

Great Dixter: Great Dixter will be open for parishioners on Sunday 23rd September 2-5pm. Please bring some form of identification and take time to enjoy this rightly famous spot. Our grateful thanks to all at Great Dixter for continuing this tradition.

Rockitmen: Rockitmen return to the Village Hall on Saturday 29th September. Tickets are £10, available from Margaret 253112

Church Services: 16th: 8am Holy Communion 10.30am Come Praise