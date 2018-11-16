Remembrance: It was good to see so many people at the Service of Remembrance on Sunday, and the excellent exhibition and concert organised by Mervyn and his team. It’s times like this that reinforce how privileged we are to live in such a close knit community. It was wonderful to have the new walkway and steps up to the War Memorial in time for the centenary remembrance.

Venice Goes Spiritual: Following concerts in Venice and London Cantemus music presents Academia Vivaldiana in Northiam! Venice goes Spiritual is a free concert in St Mary’s Church on Saturday 17th November 7.30pm with music by Andrea Gabrieli, Cipriano de Rore, Monteverdi and Ferrabosco. Featuring authentic all female performance of Vivaldi. Directed by Peter Hawkesworth and Christopher Arnold.

Hist & Lit: Following the earlier focus on the First World War, this week’s meeting of the Historical and Literary Society turns to The Burma Boys – the invasion of Burma in World War II by Japanese Occupation Forces. The presenter, Barnaby Phillips, has documented the story of Isaac, a sixteen year old Nigerian lad who joined the British Army in the longest land campaign of the Second World War. The talk starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday 20th, in Northiam Village Hall.

Flu: Over 65s are being vaccinated in alphabetical order, with the clinic for those whose surnames begin O-S on Wednesday (21st) 2-3.30pm at Northiam Surgery. Just turn up. Younger patients of the practice who are eligible for free vaccine will need to make an appointment. Pharmacies nationwide are providing both NHS and private services.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park. Note that the clothing bank in the Village Hall car park raises money for the Hall.

Christmas Fair: Northiam Nursery, Beckley Pre-school will be holding a Christmas Fair on Saturday 24th in Beckley Village Hall 10-2. Craft, Children’s crafts, Father Christmas, Raffle, Tombola, Tea room.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Looking Ahead: The next Bonfire Society Craft Fayre will be on Saturday 1st December in Northiam Village Hall 10-2. Make a date in your diary and come along and bag that elusive, original Christmas present.

The Bonfire Quiz Night is on Saturday 8th December, and at the time of writing I believe there is space for one more team – call Judith 252114.

And a date for your new diaries – Northiam Conservation Society invite you to a Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. A special screening of the original film includes the words to the songs as subtitles. Invite your friends, 1970s disco dress optional, come along and belt out your favourite ABBA songs and dance in the aisles! Screening starts at 6.30pm and tickets (which include a glass of wine/soft drink and popcorn on arrival) are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Church Services 18th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise