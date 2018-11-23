Christmas Fair: Northiam Nursery, Beckley Pre-school will be holding a Christmas Fair on Saturday 24th in Beckley Village Hall 10-2. Craft, Children’s crafts, Father Christmas, Raffle, Tombola, Tea room. This is their main fundrasing event of the year, so do pop along and give them your support.

Pump House: Members of the Conservation Society will be clearing the Pump House garden on the village green on Saturday morning from 10am. If you would like to lend a hand please wear sturdy footwear and, if possible, bring secateurs and gardening gloves with you. I understand cake is being offered as an incentive!!

Footpath Walk: Join the Footpath Group for Morghew Mooch on Sunday. Leave the surgery car park at 1.20pm to start at The Vine pub in Tenterden. It’s a 4 mile walk enjoying autumn colours.

Budgerigar Society: This month’s meeting is on Monday at 7pm in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall.

Toddlers: Northiam Nursery runs a weekly drop-in Toddlers group each Tuesday in Pretious Sports Hall. Tadpoles Toddler Group is from 9.15-11.15 term time only, and costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Village Hall: The next meeting of Northiam Village Hall Trust is on Tuesday at 7pm in the Jenkins Room.

Flu: Over 65s are being vaccinated in alphabetical order, with the clinic for those whose surnames begin T-Z on Thursday (29th) 2-3.30pm at Northiam Surgery. Just turn up. Younger patients of the practice who are eligible for free vaccine will need to make an appointment. Pharmacies nationwide are providing both NHS and private services.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

CAB: The Citizens Advice Bureau will be available in the Village Hall on Thursday 10-12 in the Jenkins Room.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Craft Fayre: The next Bonfire Society Craft Fayre will be on Saturday 1st December in Northiam Village Hall 10-2, and will be packed with over 30 stalls. Make a date in your diary and come along and bag that elusive, original Christmas present.

Mama Mia!: And a date for your new diaries – Northiam Conservation Society invite you to a Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. A special screening of the original film includes the words to the songs as subtitles. Invite your friends, 1970s disco dress optional, come along and belt out your favourite ABBA songs and dance in the aisles! Screening starts at 6.30pm and tickets (which include a glass of wine/soft drink and popcorn on arrival) are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 6.30pm. There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields: Thursdays 6am, LBT 12.30, Beats HiiT 6pm. Sunday Fitness Camp 9am.

Christmas: Sorry – I am being driven demented by the cutsie Christmas advertisements, but people like to know when the Carol Service will be. This year Carols by Candlelight will be at 6.30pm on Sunday 16th December in St Mary’s Church.

Church Services: 25th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise