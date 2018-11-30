Christmas Fayre: Northiam Bonfire Society’s Christmas Fayre is in the Village Hall on Saturday – 10-2. It will be crammed full of stalls to solve all your Christmas shopping problems, with Jim’s famous tombola, hot and cold refreshments and over 30 craft stalls selling paintings and prints, wood items, carvings and nest boxes, handmade/silver jewellery, Italian clothing and accessories, stationery and cards, children and baby clothes, stained glass, plants, books, incense-holders, gifts, teddy bears, honey, chutney, bath bombs and soaps, nursery toys, scarves and gloves. In short, your Christmas gifts sorted. And, of course, free parking and no entry charge.

Toddlers: Northiam Nursery runs a weekly drop-in Toddlers group each Tuesday in Pretious Sports Hall. Tadpoles Toddler Group is from 9.15-11.15 term time only, and costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Over 60s: Time for a Tea Party! The Over 60s will be celebrating with a festive air at their meeting on Tuesday – from 2pm in the Village Hall.

Village Carols: Can it really be time for Christmas trees and carols already? We will be gathering around the Christmas Tree on the Village Green on Tuesday (4th) at 5.30pm to sing carols, after which those taking part will be rewarded by mulled wine and something to eat in the church centre.

Footpath Walk: On Wednesday, join the Footpath Group for a 6 mile walk from Salehurst Church. Meet in Northiam Surgery car park at 9am for 9.30am start. You will have earned a Pub lunch at the end of the walk.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Hearing Bus: The mobile unit will be visiting Northiam on Thursday 6th December 2018, and will be in The Surgery Car Park, Main Street from 10.00am – 3.00pm.

East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and to conduct hearing screening tests.The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss.

For further information please contact:East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

Mama Mia!: And a date for your new diaries – Northiam Conservation Society invite you to a Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. A special screening of the original film includes the words to the songs as subtitles. Invite your friends, 1970s disco dress optional, come along and belt out your favourite ABBA songs and dance in the aisles! Screening starts at 6.30pm and tickets (which include a glass of wine/soft drink and popcorn on arrival) are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Judo 8pm. Wednesdays, Judo 8pm, Thursdays Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 6.30pm. There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields: Thursdays 6am, LBT 12.30, Beats HiiT 6pm. Sunday Fitness Camp 9am.

Church Services: 2nd (Advent Sunday): 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion