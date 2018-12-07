Bonfire Society: Thanks to everyone who braved the appalling weather to make the Bonfire Society’s Christmas Fayre such a success – we had around 200 visitors and a packed hall of wonderful stalls – there are a lot of talented people locally.

This Saturday we have the Bonfire Christmas Quiz, which has been fully booked for weeks – so make sure you book ahead for the next one on 13th April!

If you would like to join this exciting Society look at the website or call Val 253793 – there’s a use for most skills and enthusiasms, it’s not all pyrotechnics!

Carol Service: Following the lighting of the Village Christmas Tree, we are now well into Christmas celebrations, and today (Friday) St Mary’s Church hosts the Area Women’s Institute Carol Service at 2pm. The Rye Group includes Beckley, Landgate, Playden, Iden and Northiam, and anyone from those villages would be very welcome to join in. The service will be followed by tea and mince pies in the Church Centre.

Horticultural Society: Another festive meeting in the Village Hall, with the AGM at 7.30pm swiftly followed by the Christmas Social. Members have enjoyed some cracking lectures and hugely enjoyable Shows once again this year, so join up and take part!

Messy Church: No prizes for guessing the theme of Messy Church this month! Join in the fun at 4pm on Sunday in the church.

Toddlers: Northiam Nursery runs a weekly drop-in Toddlers group each Tuesday in Pretious Sports Hall. Tadpoles Toddler Group is from 9.15-11.15 term time only, and costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Hist & Lit: The next meeting of the Historical and Literary Society will be on Tuesday 11th December, with Chris Viner, a respected authority on Napoleon Bonaparte and his effect on military history. For this talk, however, Chris will take a slightly different viewpoint on the French Emperor and recount the romantic relationship between Napoleon and his wife, Josephone. They married at a time when marriage was usually for eco0nomic advantage or political power. Although it required the consent of the couple, their wishes were not considered important and marriage for love was rare. So – can this matrimonial story really be one of love? Come along to the Village Hall to find out.

Nursery Nativity: Join our little ones as they discover the meaning of Christmas on Wednesday morning in St Mary’s. Coffee will be served from 10am, with the children of Northiam Nursery performing their Nativity Play at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome – aaahs all round!

Schools’ Carols: Older children will have their moment on Thursday, with Frewen College’s Carol Service at 11am, and Northiam Primary School’s at 2pm, both in church.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Parish Council: The Parish Council meets at 7pm on Thursday in the Jenkins Room at 7pm. All welcome.

Mama Mia!: Tickets are nearly sold out for Northiam Conservation Society’s Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. This is a special screening of the original film including the words to the songs as subtitles. Invite your friends, 1970s disco dress optional, come along and belt out your favourite ABBA songs and dance in the aisles! Screening starts at 6.30pm and tickets (which include a glass of wine/soft drink and popcorn on arrival) are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Judo 8pm. Wednesdays, Judo 8pm, Thursdays Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 6.30pm. There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields: Thursdays 6am, LBT 12.30, Beats HiiT 6pm. Sunday Fitness Camp 9am.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 9th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church