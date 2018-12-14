Bonfire Society: The Village Hall was packed on Saturday evening for the Bonfire Society’s Christmas Quiz, with Three Degrees narrowly beating Dixter Optimists and Damp Squibs. Once again we are grateful for support from local businesses – The Spar, Vegebox and The Old Rose Nursery helped the evening to go with a bang, so remember them when you’re shopping.

Our thanks to Alice and the team at The Rose & Crown for a fantastic Christmas meal – an excellent end to a wonderful Bonfire year.

If you would like to join this exciting Society look at the website or call Val 253793 – there’s a use for most skills and enthusiasms, it’s not all pyrotechnics!

Carol Services: Today (Friday) Frewen College hold their Carol Service at 11am, and Northiam Primary School’s is at 2pm, both in church.

Library: Northiam Library is operating out of the Bowls Club for a period whilst remedial works are going on in the Library building. It will be open the usual times; 2-4pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, so do stock up for your Christmas reading! If you don’t know where the Bowls Club is – it’s tucked away in the Playing Fields just behind the children’s play area.

Opera: Northiam Conservation Society’s latest Opera Evening will be held in the Music Room, Brickwall House on Saturday. Once again we are fortunate to have top class musicians to entertain us. The event was sold out some time ago, so make sure you join the Conservation Society if you would like the opportunity to attend one of these events.

Carols by Candlelight: It still seems ages to go before Christmas, but, no, it’s time for Carols by Candlelight, on Sunday evening at 6.30pm. All the favourites and that lovely atmosphere (and just a spot of jeopardy with all those naked flames!).

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Mama Mia!: Tickets are nearly sold out for Northiam Conservation Society’s Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. Tickets are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Keeping Fit: This is probably not the time to be thinking about the diverse ways of fitness on offer within the village, but when you are thinking about New Year’s Resolutions, you don’t have to travel far to find an enjoyable form of exercise to suit you. Check out the Village Hall and Pretious Hall websites to see the range of classes available – and there are private coaches here as well. Along with all of our dog-walkers we could probably claim some sort of Healthy Living prize! Go Northiam!

Church Services: 16th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise, 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight