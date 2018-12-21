Christmas: Happy Christmas everybody! We were delighted to have children from the Primary School singing at the Carol Service last Sunday - and they performed to a very high standard. It was a lovely start to our celebrations, which continue with the Crib Service at 4pm on Christmas Eve, when, yes, we get the candles out again! Midnight Communion starts at 11.15pm and the Family Celebration on Christmas Day begins at 10.30am. It’s a very informal service and a lovely start (for those of us who haven’t got young children!) to the day. Rod loves playing with interesting presents, so do encourage children to bring along anything that makes a noise or that he can enjoy!

Library: Northiam Library is operating out of the Bowls Club for a period whilst remedial works are going on in the Library building. It will be open the usual times; 2-4pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, so do stock up for your Christmas reading! If you don’t know where the Bowls Club is – it’s tucked away in the Playing Fields just behind the children’s play area.

Mama Mia!: Tickets are nearly sold out for Northiam Conservation Society’s Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. Tickets are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Jumble Sale: Just on the off-chance that you receive presents which aren’t to your taste – or perhaps you have a clear-out of old clothes to make room for the new – the Village Hall will be holding Jumble Sale on 23rd so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home.

Quizzes: Knowing how keen Northiam is on a good Quiz – you might like to pop these dates in your new diaries: FOSM 23rd February, Bowls Club 23rd March, Bonfire 13th April.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Keeping Fit: This is probably not the time to be thinking about the diverse ways of fitness on offer within the village, but when you are thinking about New Year’s Resolutions, you don’t have to travel far to find an enjoyable form of exercise to suit you. Check out the Village Hall and Pretious Hall websites to see the range of classes available – and there are private coaches here as well. And don’t forget that walking is one of the best forms of exercise and we are blessed with a wonderful network of footpaths. There is a series of walks leaflets produced by the Footpath Group on sale in the Parish Office at 25p each, which are a good introduction to local paths, and, of course, the Footpath Group regularly offers guided walks in the locality.

And into 2019: I do hope you will have some quality time with your families and friends over the Christmas holiday, and let us hope for peacefulness and co-operation in our national life. Happy New Year.

Church Services: 23rd: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise. 24th: 4pm Family Crib Service, 11.15pm Midnight Communion. 25th: 10.30am Family Christmas Day Celebration