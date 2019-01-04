Happy New Year!: I hope you had an enjoyable time over Christmas and the New Year. We were able to get the family together – and even played board games without argument - we must be getting older!

Spar: In a year which promises many changes, our first loss will be Nigel Fothergill, who is retiring from his pivotal role in Northiam life – running the Spar. People get misty-eyed about village shops, and then only use them when they’ve run out of milk, but Nigel has bucked the trend, constantly adapting over 34 years to sell what people want at reasonable prices. People shop there because they want to, not because they want to keep the shop open! Nigel himself has been a true friend to the village, always supporting local projects and societies and he will be greatly missed. We all wish him a happy retirement and the novelty of some free time. Thank you Nigel, from us all.

Sport: Time to act on those New Year Resolutions! There is a lot on offer in Northiam, and being on the doorstep makes it easier to commit.

Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Judo 8pm. Wednesdays, Judo 8pm, Thursdays Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 6.30pm. There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields: Thursdays 6am, LBT 12.30, Beats HiiT 6pm. Sunday Fitness Camp 9am.

Footpath Group: The Footpath Group starts the New Year with their annual lunch and walk on Saturday – booked places only.

WI: Northiam Women’s Institute meet in the Village Hall on Tuesday 2-4pm. This month’s topic will be the Resolutions which will be forwarded to County. The competition this month is a Postcard.

Hist & Lit: The Flying Squad celebrated its centenary in 2018, and Steve Roberts, a retired Metropolitan Police Officer with 35 years’ experience of policing will share Tales from a Scotland Yard Detective and the History of the Flying Squad. The Historical & Literary Society will meet in the Village Hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday. Members are free – guests are £3 (but you might prefer to join for the rest of the season). Your chance to find out if The Sweeney was true to life.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Policing: Katy Bourne, the Police Crime Commissioner for Sussex, will be available at an open meeting on Thursday 10th January in Northiam Village Hall – 7 to 8.30pm. The Parish Council have invited her to answer questions on the current policing strategy in our area following concerns raised by residents. Come along and make your voice heard.

Mama Mia!: Tickets are nearly sold out for Northiam Conservation Society’s Mama Mia singalong on Saturday 19th January. Tickets are available from Sarah Giles on 01797 252526 or email northiamconservation@gmail.com. Adults £7.50; children £4

Jumble Sale: Just on the off-chance that you receive presents which aren’t to your taste – or perhaps you have a clear-out of old clothes to make room for the new – the Village Hall will be holding Jumble Sale on 23rd February so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home.

Quizzes: Knowing how keen Northiam is on a good Quiz – you might like to pop these dates in your new diaries: FOSM 23rd February, Bowls Club 23rd March, Bonfire 13th April.

Church Services: 6th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion