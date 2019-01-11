Sport: Time to act on those New Year Resolutions! There is a lot on offer in Northiam, and being on the doorstep makes it easier to commit.

Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Judo 8pm. Wednesdays, Judo 8pm, Thursdays Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 6.30pm.

There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields: Thursdays 6am, LBT 12.30, Beats HiiT 6pm. Sunday Fitness Camp 9am.

Library: Whilst their premises undergo refurbishment, Northiam library continues to operate from the Bowls Clubhouse, located near the children’s play area on the Playing Fields. Open on Thursday and Saturday afternoon – 2-4pm, the library has a range of books to suit all tastes.

Messy Church: All age fun on Sunday afternoon at 4pm in St Mary’s Church – the crowd from the Crib Service will all get together once again to make, learn, sing – and eat.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School has moved to a Monday. 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Footpath Walk: To enjoy Fairlight in Winter, meet in the surgery car park at 9.30am on Wednesday for a 10.15am start from the top car park at Firehills Country Park. After the 4 milk walk, there will be a pub lunch.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Parish Council: This month’s Parish Council is on Thursday at 7pm in the Jenkins Room. All parishioners are welcome.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 13th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church