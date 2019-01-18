Mama Mia: Exciting times – on Saturday we have our very own screening of the sing-along version of Mama Mia, courtesy of the Conservation Society. The words will be displayed at the bottom of the film screen, so come and belt out the familiar Abba tunes and dance in the aisles - 1970s disco fancy dress optional! Screening starts at 6.30pm and it is a ticket-only event, so if you haven’t got yours, please see if there have been any returns by calling Sarah Giles on 01797 252526. Adults £7.50; children £4 including a drink and popcorn.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School has moved to a Monday. 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Badminton: Badminton clubs meet in the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays at 7.30pm or Mondays at 5.45pm. Both are suitable for beginners or returners to the sport, and are happy for you to just turn up.

Line Dancing: Join the Line Dancing Class on Tuesday mornings in the Village Hall – a friendly way to exercise! 10 – 11.30am

Hist & Lit: A popular return by Laton Frewen to the Historical and Literary Society this week, when his topic will be Strange and Sad Tales from the Titanic. The Titanic was the largest ship afloat at the time it entered service in 1912 and its sinking made it one of the deadliest maritime disasters in modern history. Laton will bring the floating hotel to life, with stories of some of those who sailed on her. Membership for the rest of the season is now just £5 – or visitors are welcome at £3 a lecture. Tuesday 22nd at 7.30pm.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: Whilst their premises undergo refurbishment, Northiam library continues to operate from the Bowls Clubhouse, located near the children’s play area on the Playing Fields. Open on Thursday and Saturday afternoon – 2-4pm, the library has a range of books to suit all tastes.

Dance Club:On Friday evenings, the Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall at 7pm. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Jumble Sale:The Village Hall will be holding a Jumble Sale on 23rd February so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home.

Quizzes: Knowing how keen Northiam is on a good Quiz – you might like to pop these dates in your new diaries: FOSM 23rd February, Bowls Club 23rd March, Bonfire 13th April.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services:20th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise