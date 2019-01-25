Coffee Morning: There won’t be a Coffee Morning in the Village Hall this month, but they will be back with a swing on the last Friday in February.

“Lolly”: This afternoon (Friday 25th) there will be a party at the school to celebrate Pat Brabon’s 40th year as our treasured “Lolly”. The party starts at 2pm, and everyone is welcome – ex-pupils, parents, fundraisers and friends are all invited to say congratulations and thank you to Pat who has played such an important part in many of our lives.

Dance Club: The Sequence Dance Club meets in Northiam Village Hall every Friday at 7pm. Contact Tony (01797 253287) for details, but for a sociable evening with proper dancing, this is the place to be!

Badminton: New players of all abilities are welcome at the Badminton Clubs in the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays (7.30-9.30pm) and Mondays (5.45-6.45pm). Both are suitable for beginners or returners to the sport, and are happy for you to just turn up.

Footpath Walk: Join Northiam Footpath Group on Sunday, meeting in the surgery car park at 1pm for a circular walk in Bedgebury, starting at 1.30pm from the southbound layby on the A21 just north of the Flimwell lights. New faces are very welcome – it’s a great way to discover local walks. The Footpath Group have produced a set of footpath walk guides which are available from the Parish Office for a nominal fee.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School is on Mondays 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Short Mat Bowls: Throughout the winter months, short mat bowls is held in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays 2-4.30pm. Contact Brian 253260 for details.

Budgerigar Society: This month’s meeting for fans of budgies will be held in the Jenkins Room on Monday at 7pm.

Line Dancing: Join the Line Dancing Class on Tuesday mornings in the Village Hall – a friendly way to exercise! 10 – 11.30am

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: Whilst their premises undergo refurbishment, Northiam library continues to operate from the Bowls Clubhouse, located near the children’s play area on the Playing Fields. Open on Thursday and Saturday afternoon – 2-4pm, the library has a range of books to suit all tastes.

Jumble Sale: The Village Hall will be holding a Jumble Sale on 23rd February so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home.

Quizzes: Knowing how keen Northiam is on a good Quiz – you might like to pop these dates in your new diaries: FOSM 23rd February, Bowls Club 23rd March, Bonfire 13th April.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 27th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise