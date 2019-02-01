Horticultural Society: Our week starts with the first lecture of the year for the Horticultural Society on Friday, 1st February at 2.30pm in the Village Hall. Aaron Bertelsen from Great Dixter will speak on the subject of the Kitchen Garden. Self-sufficiency is all the rage, so handy hints will be very welcome.

Over 60s: The speaker for the first meeting of 2019 is Jo Wallwork from the Natwest Bank. She will talk about scams and how to protect our accounts. This is an open afternoon and visitors are very welcome to come along to hear some important information. Over 60s meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month 2-4pm in the Village Hall.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: Whilst their premises undergo refurbishment, Northiam library continues to operate from the Bowls Clubhouse, located near the children’s play area on the Playing Fields. Open on Thursday and Saturday afternoon – 2-4pm, the library has a range of books to suit all tastes. Please note, that the Library will move to the Scout Hut, Goddens Gill at the end of February.

Jumble Sale: The Village Hall will be holding a Jumble Sale on 23rd February so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home.

Quiz: The Friends of St Mary’s will be holding a Quiz Night on Saturday 23rd February in the Village Hall. Contact Barbara (253261, fosm.northiam@gmail.com) to book your table – teams of 8, £6 a head (to include sausage in a roll in the interval). If you pay in advance, it will only cost £40 for the table – a bargain not to be missed!

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Thefts and scams: We seem to be in the middle of a crime-wave in the village, and have been promised extra police support. But please do be on your guard. Lock your doors, sheds and outbuildings, remove valuables from vehicles when not in use, and look out for suspicious activity. Report anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555111 or call the police 999 in an emergency or 101 generally The Police and Crime Commissioner promised that they were improving the 101 service, so let’s hope. If you are having difficulties getting through, contact the Parish Office who have been given a direct number (which has to remain confidential, I’m afraid).

Please don’t listen to the phone calls threatening to cut off your internet/phone etc. No-one will be giving you prizes if you haven’t bought a ticket and surely no-one will still imagine that they will be getting a share of a Nigerian estate if only they help to get the money out of the country?

Litter: The Daily Mail has started a campaign to reduce litter across the country, which I do hope will catch on! The Parish Council are trying to get the recycling bins removed from the surgery car park to stop people dumping their rubbish beside them. I find it incredible that people will load up their cars with rubbish and then not bother to take it to the tip.

Church Services: 3rd: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion