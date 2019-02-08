Dance Club: The Sequence Dance Club meets in Northiam Village Hall every Friday at 7pm. Contact Tony (01797 253287) for details, but for a sociable evening with proper dancing, this is the place to be!

Badminton: New players of all abilities are welcome at the Badminton Clubs in the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays (7.30-9.30pm) and Mondays (5.45-6.45pm). Both are suitable for beginners or returners to the sport, and are happy for you to just turn up.

Messy Church: On Sunday at 4pm, Messy Church will be enjoying making craft, singing songs, hearing a Bible story and eating together. Everyone is very welcome, but children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School is on Mondays 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Short Mat Bowls: Throughout the winter months, short mat bowls is held in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays 2-4.30pm. Contact Brian 253260 for details.

Judo: There’s Judo in the Pretious Sports Hall on Mondays and Wedenesdays at 8pm.

Line Dancing: Join the Line Dancing Class on Tuesday mornings in the Village Hall – a friendly way to exercise! 10 – 11.30am

WI: Ian Rumley-Dawson is this month’s speaker for Northiam Women’s Institute. His topic is Wildlife of East Sussex. New faces will always be welcome, meetings are held in the Village Hall from 2-4pm on the second Tuesday of each month.

Hist & Lit: On Tuesday evening, Northiam and District Historical & Literary Society delves into the world of Gilbert and Sullivan. In The Social and Political Satire of Gilbert and Sullivan, Bernard Lockett discusses the legacy of this incredible partnership.

Gilbert’s witty words and Sullivans’s piquant melodies not only changed musical theatre at the time, they have also filtered down through the years to influence modern musicians, comedy artists and even politicians. G&S isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Bernard Lockett might help you see their output in a different light. The meeting, in Northiam Village Hall, starts at 7.30pm.

Footpath Walk: Figure it Out! Northiam Footpath Group will be taking a 7 mile figure of eight walk from the New Inn in Westfield on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, a pub lunch will feature! Meet in Northiam surgery car park at 9.30am for a 9.50am start from the New Inn.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Parish Council: This month’s Parish Council meeting will be at 7pm in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall on Thursday. All parishioners welcome.

Karate: Our Karate Club meets in the Pretious Sports Hall each Thursday from 7pm.

Library: Whilst their premises undergo refurbishment, Northiam library continues to operate from the Bowls Clubhouse, located near the children’s play area on the Playing Fields. Open on Thursday and Saturday afternoon – 2-4pm, the library has a range of books to suit all tastes. Please note, that the Library will move to the Scout Hut, Goddens Gill at the end of February.

Jumble Sale: The Village Hall will be holding a Jumble Sale on 23rd February so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home.

Quiz: The Friends of St Mary’s will be holding a Quiz Night on Saturday 23rd February in the Village Hall. Contact Barbara (253261, fosm.northiam@gmail.com) to book your table – teams of 8, £6 a head (to include sausage in a roll in the interval). If you pay in advance, it will only cost £40 for the table – a bargain not to be missed!

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 10th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise