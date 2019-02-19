Dance Club: The Sequence Dance Club meets in Northiam Village Hall every Friday at 7pm. Contact Tony (01797 253287) for details, but for a sociable evening with proper dancing, this is the place to be!

Badminton: New players of all abilities are welcome at the Badminton Clubs in the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays (7.30-9.30pm) and Mondays (5.45-6.45pm). Both are suitable for beginners or returners to the sport, and are happy for you to just turn up.

Short Mat Bowls: Throughout the winter months, short mat bowls is held in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays 2-4.30pm. Contact Brian 253260 for details.

Judo: There’s Judo in the Pretious Sports Hall on Mondays and Wedenesdays at 8pm.

Line Dancing: Join the Line Dancing Class on Tuesday mornings in the Village Hall – a friendly way to exercise! 10 – 11.30am

Over 60s: Join the Over 60s for a Quiz afternoon on Tuesday, 2pm in the Village Hall.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

National Trust: The Rye and District branch of the National Trust holds lectures and events throughout the year. On Thursday 21st, they will be holding their AGM accompanied by a talk from Andrew Ashton – Rubens with Jokes – The Art of Beryl Cook. Talks start at 2pm in Brede Village Hall and cost £4 for members and £5 for visitors.

Karate: Our Karate Club meets in the Pretious Sports Hall each Thursday from 7pm.

Library: From Saturday 16th February, the library will be housed at The Scout Hut. Complete library contents will be there until the original venue is usable again. It’s easy to find, signed from Goddens Gill (keep left after the flats), open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, and run by a great team of volunteers.

Coffee Morning: Pop into the Village Hall next Friday (22nd) for a chance to meet your neighbours for a chat over coffee and perhaps a slice of cake! There is also the chance to stock up with Carol’s cards.

Jumble Sale: The Village Hall will be holding a Jumble Sale on 23rd February so please collect all your unwanted items and they can find a new home. Jumble can be taken to the Hall between 10 and 12 on the morning of the Sale, or dropped off at the Coffee Morning on Friday.

Quiz: There is still space for a couple more teams at the Friends of St Mary’s Quiz Night on Saturday 23rd February in the Village Hall. Contact Barbara (253261, fosm.northiam@gmail.com) to book your table – teams of 8, £6 a head (to include sausage in a roll in the interval). If you pay in advance, it will only cost £40 for the table – a bargain not to be missed!

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 10th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise