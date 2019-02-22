Village Hall: After overwhelming support for the sample chair which has been seen in the Village Hall, it has been decided to replace the plastic chairs in the Hall with red upholstered stacking chairs (as seen). There will need to be some fundraising to pay for them, and there is already £215 on a Crowdfunding site. If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/northiam-village-hall-chairs, where you will also be able to see a photo of the new chair.

People are needed to stand for election to the Village Hall Committee at the AGM on 23rd April – can you use your expertise to benefit the village?

Jumble Sale: Another way to raise money for the Village Hall is the Jumble Sale which will be held on Saturday. Jumble can be taken to the Hall between 10 and 12 on Saturday morning, or dropped off at the Coffee Morning on Friday. The Sale starts at 2.30pm and entry is free.

Coffee Morning: Today (Friday) pop along to the Village Hall for a friendly chat and a nice cup of coffee. Christine’s Coffee Morning is from 9.30 to 11.30 and Carol will be bringing a range of her handmade cards to buy.

Quiz Night: The Friends of St Mary’s will be holding a Quiz Night in the Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm on Saturday. Local businesses have been generous in their support, and FOSM hopes to bring interesting additions to the social calendar.

Footpath Walk: The Footpath Group will be visiting Brightling Park and Fuller’s Follies on Sunday, leaving the surgery car park at 1.30pm. The walk is 4 miles starting from the Forestry Commission car park on the west side of Brightling Park, 1km north of Woods Corner TN21 9LL.

Budgerigar Society: The next meeting of Hastings Budgerigar Society will be on Monday 25th February in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall.

Hist & Lit: Melanie Gibson-Barton will be speaking at this week’s Historical and Literary Society meeting in the Village Hall at 7.30pm. Her topic is Edith Cavell and she will use insight gained from personal research in Brussels, the hospitals and homes where Edith Cavell worked and where and why she died, to describe the life and times of the woman who saw herself as a “nurse who tried to do her duty”.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: The library is now settled into The Scout Hut with the complete library contents available. It’s easy to find, signed from Goddens Gill (keep left after the flats), open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, and run by a great team of volunteers.

Race Night: If you fancy a flutter, then The Rose & Crown is the place to be next Saturday (2nd) for Northiam Bonfire Society’s annual Race Night. There are 8 races (unaffected by equine flu) with a purse of £30 – horses for sale over the bar during the week. For the final race, with prize money of £120, you can bid for your horse on the night. Bets are just 50p and with the usual Rose & Crown hospitality, good beer and a great crowd of people, it’s a grand night out! Under starter’s orders from 7pm.

Church Services: 24th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise