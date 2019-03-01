Race Night: If you fancy a flutter, then The Rose & Crown is the place to be on Saturday (2nd) for Northiam Bonfire Society’s annual Race Night. There are 8 races (unaffected by equine flu) with a purse of £30 – horses for sale over the bar during the week. For the final race, with prize money of £120, you can bid for your horse on the night. Bets are just 50p and with the usual Rose & Crown hospitality, good beer and a great crowd of people, it’s a grand night out! Under starter’s orders from 7pm.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School is on Mondays 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Over 60s

On Tuesday, the Over 60s will be holding their AGM, followed by a talk from Hillary from Well Being Lifeline. Meetings are held in the Village Hall 2-4pm.

Mosaics: Gaby Argent is holding a Mosaic making workshop in her studio on Tuesday afternoon. Cost £15 in aid of FOSM. Call 07887 812346 to book a place.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: Don’t forget that our library is currently housed in The Scout Hut with the complete library contents available until the original venue is usable again. It’s easy to find, signed from Goddens Gill (keep left after the flats), open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, and run by a great team of volunteers.

Flower Arranging: Northiam Horticultural Society is running a Flower Arranging Workshop suitable for beginners and those with some knowledge of flower arranging on Saturday 9th March, with Vanda Goddard. This course will need to be pre-booked, so please ring Alison Kirk 01797 252525.

Village Hall: The new chairs for the Village Hall should be arriving soon, and thanks to a legacy from Cynthia Gee, and an enthusiastic take-up of the Crowdfunding donation site, we are well on the way to paying for them. If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/northiam-village-hall-chairs, where you will also be able to see a photo of the new chair.

People are needed to stand for election to the Village Hall Committee at the AGM on 23rd April – can you use your expertise to benefit the village?

Motor Enthusiasts: The inaugural meeting of Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club will be held on Tuesday 12th March at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge commencing at 8.00pm. The Ostrich pub is directly opposite the rail station next to the level crossing.

All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, then please come along and see what we are proposing.

Quiz: The Bowls Club will be holding their Quiz on Saturday 23rd March in the Village Hall. Tickets are £9 to include a fish and chip supper. Book with Jackie 252287. Tables of 8.

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Judo 8pm. Wednesdays, Judo 8pm, Thursdays Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 6.30pm. There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields: Thursdays 6am, LBT 12.30, Beats HiiT 6pm. Sunday Fitness Camp 9am.

Church Services: 3rd: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion. 6th: 10.30am Holy Communion for Ash Wednesday