Flower Arranging: Northiam Horticultural Society is running a Flower Arranging Workshop suitable for beginners and those with some knowledge of flower arranging on Saturday 9th March, with Vanda Goddard. This course will need to be pre-booked, so please ring Alison Kirk 01797 252525.

Messy Church: On Sunday, at 4pm, there will be some interesting craft projects on offer at Messy Church, which will be preparing entries for the Spring Show – so the natural world gets a look in. Everyone is welcome to Messy Church, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School is on Mondays 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

WI: This month’s meeting of our Women’s Institute features the story behind bags and hats from Madagascar. The competition will be a hat. Meetings are held in the Village Hall 2-4pm on the second Tuesday of the month.

Hist & Lit: Stewart Angell’s return visit to the Historical and Literary Society on Tuesday will bring his audience up to date with the underground defences used in the area; how they operated and what happened to them when the post WW2 Cold War eased following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The talk is entitled: Subterranean Sussex – underground defences of WW2 to the Nuclear age. The talk will start at 7.30pm 9pm the Village Hall.

Motor Enthusiasts: The inaugural meeting of Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club will be held on Tuesday 12th March at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge commencing at 8.00pm. The Ostrich pub is directly opposite the rail station next to the level crossing.

All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, then please come along and see what we are proposing.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 8.45am to visit the Filsham Reed Beds with the Footpath Group. This walk is 5½ miles, starting from Grosvenor Gardens, St Leonards at 9.30am. There will be a pub lunch at the end of the walk.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: Don’t forget that our library is currently housed in The Scout Hut with the complete library contents available until the original venue is usable again. It’s easy to find, signed from Goddens Gill (keep left after the flats), open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, and run by a great team of volunteers.

Parish Council: This month’s Parish Council meeting will be held in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall on Thursday, beginning at 7pm. All parishioners are welcome, and people willing to stand for election on 2nd May are needed.

Village Hall: The new chairs for the Village Hall are now in place, and thanks to a legacy from Cynthia Gee, and an enthusiastic take-up of the Crowdfunding donation site, we are well on the way to paying for them. If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/northiam-village-hall-chairs, where you will also be able to see a photo of the new chairs.

People are needed to stand for election to the Village Hall Committee at the AGM on 23rd April – can you use your expertise to benefit the village?

Quiz: The Bowls Club will be holding their Quiz on Saturday 23rd March in the Village Hall. Tickets are £9 to include a fish and chip supper. Book with Jackie 252287. Tables of 8.

Church Services: 10th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church