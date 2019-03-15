Dance Club: The Sequence Dance Club meets in Northiam Village Hall every Friday at 7pm. Contact Tony (01797 253287) for details, but for a sociable evening with proper dancing, this is the place to be!

Badminton: New players of all abilities are welcome at the Badminton Clubs in the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays (7.30-9.30pm) and Mondays (5.45-6.45pm). Both are suitable for beginners or returners to the sport, and are happy for you to just turn up.

Judo: There’s Judo in the Pretious Sports Hall on Mondays and Wedenesdays at 8pm.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School is on Mondays 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Line Dancing: Join the Line Dancing Class on Tuesday mornings in the Village Hall – a friendly way to exercise! 10 – 11.30am

Over 60s: Bea and Andy will be telling the Over 60s all they need to know (and probably more) about Owls this week. The meeting is on Tuesday afternoon in the Village Hall, starting at 2pm

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Library: Don’t forget that our library is currently housed in The Scout Hut with the complete library contents available until the original venue is usable again. It’s easy to find, signed from Goddens Gill (keep left after the flats), open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, and run by a great team of volunteers.

Karate: Our Karate Club meets in the Pretious Sports Hall each Thursday from 7pm.

Quiz:The Bowls Club will be holding their Quiz on Saturday 23rd March in the Village Hall. Tickets are £9 to include a fish and chip supper. Book with Jackie 252287. Tables of 8.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 17th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise