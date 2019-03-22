DIY: If you haven’t seen the all new DIY shop, do take the chance to pop in. It still stocks almost anything we might need at reasonable prices, but now everything is easier to find and it just looks lovely! Congratulations to the team at Northiam DIY – shifting all that stock must have been hard work, but it’s worth it.

Spring Cleaning: Today marks the start of the Great British Spring Clean – a month when the focus will be on tidying up our landscape by collecting litter. Concerns about the amount of plastic finding its way into the seas has focused awareness on our disposable culture and the casual attitude to littering. So – let’s get behind the campaign and make sure our village is a shining example of cleanliness!

Sissinghurst: I haven’t been to visit Sissinghurst Castle for ages – well you only tend to visit local tourist traps when you have visitors – and I was very impressed by the changes they are making. South Cottage is now open to the public, and they are restoring an area of the garden called Delos which was inspired by a visit to the Greek island in 1935. Dan Pearson has helped to redesign the space which had succumbed to our more wintry climate, and will be using more robust planting which will maintain the original spirit of the garden. Visitors are able to see its progress throughout the year.

Quiz: The Bowls Club will be holding their Quiz Night on Saturday – booked places only please, and don’t forget to take your own drink.

Budgerigar Society: This month’s meeting of the Budgerigar Society will be held in the Jenkins Room at 7pm on Monday.

Film Night: Northiam and District Historical and Literary Society will be holding a members only Film Night on Tuesday, when Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Tickets are available through the website.

Coffee Morning: Next Friday, there will be Christine’s Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, with Carole’s cards on sale. Pop along for a chat – and a nice piece of cake.

Craft Fayre: The Village Hall will be packed to capacity next Saturday for the Bonfire Society’s Craft Fayre. There should be some great ideas for Mother’s Day, with jewellery, plants, garden accessories, sweets, honey, preserves, paintings, gifts etc etc. The famous bacon butties will be sizzling in the kitchen, so take a break before taking a second look at things which take your fancy. 10am – 2pm.

Family Support Work: On Sunday, 31st March, there will be a collection at St Mary’s Church for Family Support Work. Please bring non perishable food, toiletries and treats such as small Easter Eggs to help local families in need. Thank you for your generosity in supporting this local Charity.

Church Services: 14th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise