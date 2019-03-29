Coffee Morning: Today (Friday), there will be Christine’s Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, with Carole’s cards on sale. Pop along for a chat – and a nice piece of cake.

Dance Club: The Sequence Dance Club meets in Northiam Village Hall every Friday at 7pm. Contact Tony (01797 253287) for details, but for a sociable evening with proper dancing, this is the place to be!

Craft Fayre: The Village Hall will be packed to capacity on Saturday for the Bonfire Society’s Craft Fayre. There should be some great ideas for Mother’s Day, with jewellery, plants, garden accessories, sweets, honey, preserves, paintings, gifts etc etc. The famous bacon butties will be sizzling in the kitchen, so take a break before taking a second look at things which take your fancy. 10am – 2pm.

BST: Hooray, the sunshine is official, British Summer Time starts on Sunday morning, so put your clocks forward on Saturday night. Time to check out the schedule for the Spirjg Show on April 6th. Follow the link from the Vollage website.

Family Support Work: On Sunday, 31st March, there will be a collection at St Mary’s Church for Family Support Work. Please bring non perishable food, toiletries and treats such as small Easter Eggs to help local families in need. Thank you for your generosity in supporting this local Charity.

Toddlers: The Toddlers’ Group run by the Nursery/Pre-School is on Mondays 9.45-11.30am in Pretious Sports Hall during school term time. It costs £2.50 a session per family to include various activities and a snack.

Badminton: New players of all abilities are welcome at the Badminton Clubs in the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays (7.30-9.30pm) and Mondays (5.45-6.45pm). Both are suitable for beginners or returners to the sport, and are happy for you to just turn up.

Judo: There’s Judo in the Pretious Sports Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8pm.

Line Dancing: Join the Line Dancing Class on Tuesday mornings in the Village Hall – a friendly way to exercise! 10 – 11.30am

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Karate: Our Karate Club meets in the Pretious Sports Hall each Thursday from 7pm.

Library: Don’t forget that our library is currently housed in The Scout Hut with the complete library contents available until the original venue is usable again. It’s easy to find, signed from Goddens Gill (keep left after the flats), open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, and run by a great team of volunteers.

Annual Parish Meeting: The village comes together once a year for the APM in the Village Hall –Tuesday 9th April, when we will have reports from the Parish Council and will be able to talk to representatives form village organisations.

Support for Carers: Rye & District Dementia Action Alliance will hold their AGM on Wednesday 10th April 6.30-8pm at Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye. There will be refreshments and information stands. Book: rddaa@outlook.com or phone 07737 350896.

Care for the Carers holds a monthly carers’ group at Rye Memorial Hospital on the 4th Thursday of each month, 10.30-12.30. No need to book, just turn up for help, information and mutual support.

Church Services:

31st: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise