Spring Show: When I wrote this, the sun was shining, and pots in the garden even needed watering, but I believe colder weather will have set in. However, our spirits will not be dampened, as Spring is definitely here – with the Horticultural Society’s Spring Show tomorrow (Saturday)! This is always a cheerful start to the gardening year, with the bright colours of daffodils, camellias and hellebores filling the Hall.

Don’t be hesitant about entering – it’s always great fun, and only costs 20p!! There should be a category for everyone – from baking to photography, and you can enter with a single bloom. The schedule is on the village website, and you just turn up at the Village Hall between 9 and 10.30am and someone will show you what to do.

The Show opens at 2.30pm for everyone to enjoy.

Bonfire Society: The next meeting of Northiam Bonfire Society is on Monday at 7.30pm in the Rose & Crown. If you would like to join this energetic society, come along and meet some members. It’s not all fireworks; throughout the year NBS arrange Craft Fairs, Quiz Nights, the Midsummer Festival, Rother Valley 10k run, and this year a Garden Safari – a chance to take a peek at some local gardens and the allotments. So all talents can be used!

WI: Sue Walton will be speaking about the Pestalozzi Village Trust at Northiam Women’s Institute this week, and the competition is a toy. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 2pm in the Village Hall.

Annual Parish Meeting: The village comes together once a year for the APM in the Village Hall –Tuesday 9th April from 7.30pm, when we will have reports from the Parish Council and will be able to talk to representatives form village organisations with refreshments provided. You will also have the opportunity to see the new chairs, and the old pictures of Northiam which the Conservation Society have put up to brighten the walls. If you would like to donate towards the chairs, please pop in to the Parish Office – cheques should be made payable to Northiam Village Hall Trust.

Support for Carers: Rye & District Dementia Action Alliance will hold their AGM on Wednesday 10th April 6.30-8pm at Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye. There will be refreshments and information stands. Book: rddaa@outlook.com or phone 07737 350896.

Care for the Carers holds a monthly carers’ group at Rye Memorial Hospital on the 4th Thursday of each month, 10.30-12.30. No need to book, just turn up for help, information and mutual support.

Parish Council: Another busy week for our Councillors – there will be a Parish Council meeting on Thursday at 7pm in the Jenkins Room, and all parishioners are welcome to attend.

Messy Church: I’m sure you will have enjoyed seeing the creative side of Messy Church at the Spring Show – the next one will be on Sunday 14th, which is Palm Sunday so I’ll hazard a guess this might feature. All welcome, especially families, at 4pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody: There will be a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody in the Village Hall on Good Friday (19th April) Tickets are £5 and will be available at the Parish Meeting, from Robert Maltby, or on the door. This is the first Community Cinema event, and Robert hopes to be able to make this a regular treat.

Chitiwiri: Sally reports successes with the first aid and feeding programmes in Chitiwiri, and is currently looking for a wheelchair for a little girl who has been left unable to walk or talk following cerebral malaria. Tadala is 5, but an adult’s chair could be padded out to hold her safely. If anyone can help, please call Sally 07903 338614.

The famous Chitiwiri bric-a-brac collection is now underway, ready for the big sale on Saturday 22nd June – alongside the Midsummer Festival. Any (small) furniture, garden tools, china etc that can be re-homed gratefully received.

Church Services: 7th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion