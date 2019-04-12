Spring Show: What a wonderful Show! We were treated to some of the most amazing and imaginative floral arrangements, a colourful range of Spring flowers, culinary masterpieces, creative artistry in a range of fields, and large displays made by children at Frewen College and Messy Church. Add to that the chance to meet up with friends and neighbours – a great day was had by all. Congratulations to the committee for continuing to put on Shows which encourage gentle rivalry and mutual support and embrace newcomers.

This year’s worthy winners of the silverware are:

Lt Col Bagnall Perpetual Challenge Cup (horticultural classes) - Bernard Hillier.

Norman Lamford Perpetual Challenge Cup (daffodils) – Sue Gunther

Frewen Perpetual Challenge Cup (pot plant) – Lynne Pomfret

Society’s Perpetual Challenge Bowl (flower arranging) – Jean Brown & Joan Davis (equal)

Margaret Williams Memorial Salver (domestic) – Rosemary Husey

Elsie Prior Perpetual Challenge Cup (handicraft) – Sue Gunther

Messy Church:

I’m sure you will have enjoyed seeing the creative side of Messy Church at the Spring Show – the next one will be on Sunday 14th, which is Palm Sunday and marks the beginning of Easter Week. All welcome, especially families, at 4pm.

Family Support Work: On Sunday, there will be a collection at St Mary’s Church for Family Support Work.

There will be a box by the entrance door for non perishable food, toiletries and treats such as small Easter Eggs (this makes it easier to treat all the children equally!) to help local families in need.

Donations could also be taken to the Church Hall (opp Douglas Moloney) on Monday15th. Thank you for your generosity in supporting this local Charity.

Easter Craft: After her successful Mosaic workshops, Gaby Argent will be running a pop-up Easter Workshop on Monday 15th April in the Church Hall 10-12.30. It will cost £10 to include materials for making Easter cards and decorations, and refreshments will be served. There will be a raffle for Family Support Work. To book, call 07887 812346.

Maundy Thursday: There will be a service of Holy Communion in St Mary’s Church at 10.30am on Thursday, followed by coffee.

On Thursday evening, Cantemus will be offering Music for Maundy Thursday in St Mary’s at 7.30pm. Admission is free, and this wonderful local chamber choir will be singing Tallis Lamentations of Jeremiah and Palestrina’s Missa Papa Marcelli. Refreshments will be available.

Bohemian Rhapsody: There will be a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody in the Village Hall on Good Friday (19th April) Tickets are £5 and will be available from Robert Maltby, or on the door. This is the first Community Cinema event, and Robert hopes to be able to make this a regular treat.

Bowls Club: With the new outdoor bowling season upon us, Northiam Bowls Club is keen to welcome new players. The Club is situated in the Playing Fields just past the children’s area, and boasts an excellent green and clubhouse.

Men, women and youngsters – experienced or new to the game – are invited along to practice sessions on Monday evenings from 5.30pm. To whet your appetite, there will be an afternoon session on Easter Monday, starting at 2.30pm. All you need is a pair of flat shoes, and the Club’s experienced coaches will introduce you to the game.

Library: If you are in need of some reading matter over the break, don’t forget that our library is open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons in The Scout Hut.

Hospice Coffee Morning: The Coffee Morning for St Michael’s Hospice is a red letter day in the village calendar, so please note the date – 11th May. If you have bric-a-brac, books, unwanted gifts or raffle and tombola prizes you could donate, please contact Linda Belton 252984. If you can make cakes or bring along plants on the day, you know they will be very welcome, and all will help to raise funds for this excellent local charity.

Open Gardens: And whilst your diary is open, book in Sunday 26th May, when the Bonfire Society will be holding their 5th Garden Safari. The entrance ticket (£5) will include 50% discount for entry to Great Dixter in September, and we are delighted to include the allotments as well as 8 small to medium gardens, which we hope will be interesting and inspirational.

Church Services: 14th (Palm Sunday): 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church. 18th (Maundy Thursday): 10.30am Holy Communion. 19th (Good Friday) An Hour at the Cross 2pm.