Mobile Library: Subject to the authority’s Cabinet approving the revised library strategy on Tuesday 6th March, work will begin on implementing the changes, with seven libraries and the mobile library service closing from Saturday 5th May 2018. The seven libraries concerned are Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon. Future dates for the Peasmarsh Mobile Library are 5th and 26th April and 17th May.

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Pottery Classes - Monday at 3.00 pm. Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am (Term time only). Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. FARMERS’ MARKET Wednesday 21st and 28th 9am to 12 noon – Large variety of stalls selling a range of meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg. bread, Avon products, gifts and much more. Refreshments available. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Please note that these sessions are now being organised and run by The Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School. For more details contact them on 01797 230325 (option 3). Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm

The Playspace: at the Maltings, Peasmarsh, has now been replaced and improved, and is already being enjoyed by the younger children and by the “ young at heart” who have been trying out the adult exercise equipment. There will be a formal “Opening Party” later in the year but in the meantime please use it, enjoy it, respect it (put your litter in the bin) and be grateful to all those who have worked hard to make it happen.

Jempson’s 2018 Bank Holiday Charity Boot Fairs: All the money that is raised from the sale of the pitches is donated to local charities. Last year’s events raised over £1,700 for local good causes, but pitch sales depend on the number of Booters attending and, naturally, Jempson’s would like to attract more! The first one of these this year will be on Monday 2nd April – 7.00 am to 2.00 pm Hard-standing pitch from £5 (donated to Rye Bonfire Society). Gates open at 7.00 am. Free admission and parking for visitors.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 25th March 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley. PALM SUNDAY 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh. Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.