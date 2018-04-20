Mobile Library: Subject to the authority’s Cabinet approving the revised library strategy on Tuesday 6th March, work will begin on implementing the changes, with seven libraries and the mobile library service closing from Saturday 5th May 2018. The seven libraries concerned are Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon. Future dates for the Peasmarsh Mobile Library are 26th April and 17th May.

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. FARMERS’ MARKET – every Wednesday apart from the second in the month - 9am to 12 noon – Large variety of stalls selling a range of meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg. bread, Avon products, gifts and much more. Refreshments available. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Please note that these sessions are now being organised and run by The Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School. For more details contact them on 01797 230325 (option 3). Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm. The Playspace at the Maltings, Peasmarsh, has now been replaced and improved, and is already being enjoyed by the younger children and by the “ young at heart” who have been trying out the adult exercise equipment. There will be a formal “Opening Party” later in the year but in the meantime please use it, enjoy it, respect it (put your litter in the bin) and be grateful to all those who have worked hard to make it happen.

Wednesday 18th April 6-8 pm please note change of venue - ARCC, Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye TN31 7BE - Agm of Rye & District Dementia Action Alliance. Information stands, speakers and refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance please ring 0773 350896 or email rddaa@outlook.com

I heard a rumour: that some residents are having their sheds broken into. So make sure everything is locked!

Volunteers: from the church are planning a Peasmarsh Open Gardens Day in July (7th or 8th). Anyone interested in participating is invited to contact Jenny Als (230324) and attend a “planning meeting” at Millwood (Mackerel Hill – just down the lane from Flackley Ash) on Tuesday 17th April at 2.00 pm.

Jempson’s Charity Boot Fair: Next one will be on Monday 7Th May in support of Rye and District Community Transport

WANTED: Second-hand Table Tennis table in good condition for Beckley Table Tennis Club. If you know of one please phone Terry and Carol on 01797 252382

Annual Parish Assembly: Wednesday 9th May at 7.30 pm – Neighbourhood Watch, No cold calling zone, Community Speedwatch, East Sussex Police, KSS Air Ambulance.

OPEN GARDENS: in Winchelsea in aid of St. Michael’s Hospice. Tuesday 1st May 10.30 am to 4.00 pm. Entry £6 – For further details and addresses of eight beautiful gardens in Winchelsea, pick up an Open Gardens booklet from any Hospice Charity Shop or contact Felicity on 01424 457959 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 22nd April, 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley, 6.00 pm Benefice Evensong, Udimore

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.

The Annual Meeting of Parishioners and the Annual Parochial Church Meeting will take place in Peasmarsh Church after the 10 am service on 29th April.