Mobile Library: Subject to the authority’s Cabinet approving the revised library strategy on Tuesday 6th March, work will begin on implementing the changes, with seven libraries and the mobile library service closing from Saturday 5th May 2018. The seven libraries concerned are Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon. Future dates for the Peasmarsh Mobile Library are 26th April and 17th May.

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. FARMERS’ MARKET – every Wednesday apart from the second in the month - 9am to 12 noon – Large variety of stalls selling a range of meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg. bread, Avon products, gifts and much more. Refreshments available. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Please note that these sessions are now being organised and run by The Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School. For more details contact them on 01797 230325 (option 3). Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm. The Playspace at the Maltings, Peasmarsh, has now been replaced and improved, and is already being enjoyed by the younger children and by the “ young at heart” who have been trying out the adult exercise equipment. There will be a formal “Opening Party” later in the year but in the meantime please use it, enjoy it, respect it (put your litter in the bin) and be grateful to all those who have worked hard to make it happen.

Volunteers from the church are planning a Peasmarsh Open Gardens Day on July 8th. Anyone interested in participating is invited to contact Jenny Als (230324).

Jempson’s charity boot fair - next one will be on Monday 7th may in support of Rye and District Community Transport. Hard-standing pitch from £5 Open 7.00 am -2.00 pm. Free admission and parking for visitors.

WANTED: Second-hand Table Tennis table in good condition for Beckley Table Tennis Club. If you know of one please phone Terry and Carol on 01797 252382

Annual Parish Assembly: Wednesday 9th May at 7.30 pm – Neighbourhood Watch, No cold calling zone, Community Speedwatch, East Sussex Police, KSS Air Ambulance.

MONDAY 7TH MAY: 6.30 PM concert followed by candlelit supper in Peasmarsh church music by composers associated with vienna, played on instruments from the Richard Burnett Heritage Collection (ex Finchcocks). Further information and tickets (£17.00) from Lawrence Wood (230489) or Jennifer Als (230324).

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 6th May 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh. Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.