Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Saturday 19th May – Hall of Crafts -11.00 am to 5.00 pm. On every Saturday through 2018.

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Summer Concert on Saturday 9th June at 3.00 pm. In aid of The Rye Harbour RNLI. Entry £7 includes tea. Children free. The programme includes various songs and a fun item for audience participation! Also included is a special tribute to the crew of the Mary Stanford Lifeboat Disaster. Please support this worthy cause. FARMERS’ MARKET – every Wednesday apart from the second in the month - 9am to 12 noon – Large variety of stalls selling a range of meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg. bread, Avon products, gifts and much more. Refreshments available. Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Friday 18th FILM CLUB AT 7.30 PM The film being screened is “The Founder”. Contact Hilary on 01797 230205 about membership.

Volunteers from the church: are planning a Peasmarsh Open Gardens Day on July 8th. Anyone interested in participating is invited to contact Jenny Als (230324).

JEMPSON’S CHARITY BOOT FAIR: Next one will be on Monday 28th May in support of Rye Hospital. Hard-standing pitch from £5 Open 7.00 am -2.00 pm. Free admission and parking for visitors.

RYE 10K - the 7th running of this race in aid of The Memorial Hall will take place on Sunday 27th May starting from Jempsons car park at 10.00 am. If you would like to enter then go to www.nice-work.org.uk/races/the-rye-10

PEASMARSH FLOWER FESTIVAL: 26TH-28TH May at St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church, Church Lane

Saturday 10 am-6.00 pm At 7.00 pm Peasmarsh & District Ladies’ Choir entertain with a varied programme of music. Bar available

Sunday 10.00 am. Eucharist Service. Festival open 11. 00 am – 6.00 pm East Surrey Morris Dancers perform at 11.15.

Monday 10.00 am – 6.00 pm Do come along and enjoy the church decorated with flowers. The theme is “In the sky”. Children’s activities include a chance to make a small flower arrangement and the ever-popular treasure hunt. Refreshments, plant stall and raffle.

Football Training Sessions: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running a 2 day soccer school for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground during half-term on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th May. The cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has once more negotiated a 50% reduction on this price for children from Peasmarsh – Please note this reduced rate is only available to parents living in Peasmarsh.

For more details e-mail bournessportsassociation@gmail.com – mobile 07540934487 or visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk

Recreation Grounds, Playspace, Pavilion, Playing Field and Skate Park

Peasmarsh: is fortunate in having extensive recreation grounds available for sport and leisure. Our new playspace is proving popular with all ages, thanks to hard work from volunteers and some substantial donations, but we have two big problems.

Litter – There is no doubt that the young people are the worst offenders, very often dropping their litter within a couple of feet of the bin.

The lack of volunteers. The Recreation Ground Committee desperately needs new members. Being a committee member is not an onerous task. If we cannot find some more volunteers to help run the grounds the ultimate result would be that we would have to close it all. Then Rother might decide it was a good spot for another housing estate! This is the worst case scenario – but you can’t expect the same people to go on doing the same job for ever.

While we are having a moan – there have been a number of complaints about dog mess lately. Clear up after your dog – and put the bag in the bin! The cinderpath to School Lane is a disgrace!

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 20th May 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.