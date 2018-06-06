Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Next Hall of Crafts – Saturday 14th July. Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – contact Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Summer Concert: on Saturday 9th June at 3.00 pm. In aid of The Rye Harbour RNLI. Entry £7 includes tea. Children free. The programme includes various songs and a fun item for audience participation! Also included is a special tribute to the crew of the Mary Stanford Lifeboat Disaster. Please support this worthy cause.

Farmers’ market times are changing: The one after Wednesday 6th June will be on Saturday 30th June, and from then on one per month on a Saturday. There will be the usual range of items such s meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg, bread, Avon products, gifts, etc.

Flower arranging: Wednesday 13th June from 10.00 am to 12 noon. Theme is “An all-round arrangement”. For more details contact Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208.

Film Club: Friday 8th June at 7.30 pm – The film being screened is “Goodbye Christopher Robin”. This is the last film of the present season. Next season starts on Friday 14th September and the film will be “Victoria and Abdul”. If you’d like to become a member please contact Hilary on 01797 230205 on how to join or come along to a taster evening.

Art and Print Exhibition and Sale: Saturday 16th June from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 17th from 11 am to 4 pm. Paintings and prints by local artists for sale. Why not pop in and take the opportunity to talk to the artists and admire their work.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Peasmarsh Open Gardens Day: on July 8th 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. Further details in July. Anyone interested in participating is invited to contact Jenny Als 01797 230324 or Jennifer.als356@gmail.com. We would be glad to hear from anyone who would like to add their name (and garden) to the list.

Recreation Grounds Public Meeting: at 5.00 PM at the Pavilion on Thursday 7th June

We appreciate the feedback and to know that many of you do care and take an interest in the grounds. Please come along to the above and let us have your views. Don’t worry if you have children you can’t leave at home – just bring them with you.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 10th June 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.