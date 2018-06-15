When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Next Hall of Crafts – every Saturday throughout 2018. Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Yvonne Jordan’s next meeting will be on 13th June. Her very successful concert on Saturday raised £327 for the RNLI. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

FARMERS’ MARKET TIMES ARE CHANGING: The one after Wednesday 6th June will be on Saturday 30th June, and from then on one per month on a Saturday. There will be the usual range of items such s meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg, bread, Avon products, gifts, etc.

Art and Print Exhibition and Sale: Saturday 16th June from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 17th from 11 am to 4 pm. Paintings and prints by local artists for sale. Why not pop in and take the opportunity to talk to the artists and admire their work.

Wednesday 20th June: at The Tilling Green Community Centre at 6.00 pm for 6.30 pm. Erwin Castro, Senior Diabetes Specialist Nurse will be speaking on “Dealing with Diabetes”. This event is being run by Ferry Road Health Centre together with Rye Medical Centre, and all are welcome.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Peasmarsh Open Gardens Day: on July 8th 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. Further details in July. Anyone interested in participating is invited to contact Jenny Als 01797 230324 or Jennifer.als356@gmail.com. We would be glad to hear from anyone who would like to add their name (and garden) to the list.

Thursday 21st June to Sunday 24th June: Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival at the Church.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 17th June 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.