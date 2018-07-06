When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Flower Arranging: Wednesday 9th from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon – Theme is “Pot Luck” – for more details contact Deirdre Bull 01797 230208

Next Hall of Crafts: Saturday 14th July 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

FARMERS’ MARKET TIMES ARE CHANGING: Saturday 28th July 9.00 am – 12.00 noon There will be the usual range of items such s meat, cheeses, pies, cakes, fruit and veg, bread, Avon products, gifts, etc.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Peasmarsh Open Gardens Day: on July 8th 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. Cost £5. Refreshments and Plants at Peasmarsh Church. Details of gardens from Jenny Als 01797 230324 or Jennifer.als356@gmail.com. She would be glad to hear from anyone who would like to add their name (and garden) to the list.

THURSDAY 12TH JULY: The East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre Bus will be at Jempson’s car park from 10.30 am – 3.30 pm for free information and advice. They will also demonstrate assistive equipment, e.g. alarms, phones, hearing tests, hearing aid maintenance and battery service.

Football Training Sessions: during summer holidays Bourne’s Sports Association will be running two 2 day soccer schools for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th July, and also on Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th August. The cost is £30 per child (for each of the 2 day sessions) and Peasmarsh Parish Council has once again negotiated a 50% reduction on this price only for children who live in Peasmarsh.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 8th July 8.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.