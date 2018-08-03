Contributions: When sending me emails regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your email. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the email!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies – SUMMER BREAK – RESTARTS Monday, September 10 at 6pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com DOCTORS’ SURGERY – Tuesday 7th between 11.30 am and 12.30pm. This service is available to all Peasmarsh residents who are registered with the Centre – to book an appointment contact Rye Medical Centre on 01797 223333. PEASMARSH PARISH COUNCIL – No meeting in August – next one Tuesday, September 5 at 7.30 pm in the Meeting Room. Next Hall of Crafts – Saturday 11th August 11am to 5pm SING FOR FUN - Wednesdays at 2pm is having a break this month and starting again on September 12. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693. FARMERS’ MARKET – No market in August ZUMBA – Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Football Training Sessions during summer holidays: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running two two-day soccer schools for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th July, and also on Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th August. The cost is £30 per child (for each of the 2 day sessions) and Peasmarsh Parish Council has once again negotiated a 50 per cent reduction on this price only for children who live in Peasmarsh.

RYE & DISTRICT COUNTRY SHOW: Saturday August 18 from 10am to 4pm. At Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham, in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. A great day out for all the family – horse and dog show, live acts, classic cars, children’s games, and much more. Also a variety of craft and local produce stalls in the Country Living tent, local business and Trade Stands, and don’t miss the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team. £5 entry, free for children under 16.

JEMPSON’S BANK HOLIDAY CHARITY BOOT FAIR: Monday 27th August 7 am-2pm. Hard-standing pitch £5 (donated to Rye Day Centre). Free admission and parking for visitors.

Coming soon – Peasmarsh Lunch Club: Local charity Hands of Hope is starting a new club for older people in September. It will be held in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall each month and will include a healthy 2 course lunch, entertainment, raffle and a chance to make new friends. Transport will be available. More details to follow in September. The charity is currently also seeking volunteers to lend a helping hand at the club – if you have a few spare hours a month please either e-mail info@hohcharity.co.uk or phone 01424 834768 for more information.

Update on the Recreation Ground: Sadly, the Beckley Rangers football team which has been using our pitch is disbanding. Do you know of a team (adult or junior) looking for a “home”? Get in touch with Sammie Richards at sammieannrichards@gmail.com or post a message on our facebook page Peasmarsh Village NEW recreation ground. The litter problem is getting worse. The committee is taking steps to get a regular collection, but this won’t help unless users of the grounds put their rubbish in the bin. There have also been instances of people dumping domestic waste there which the committee has had to pay to have removed. Work on the fencing for the playspace is in hand. We urgently need more committee members. If you are interested please contact Sammie (above) or rhollman@btinternet.com or Jennifer.als35@gmail.com

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, August 5. 8am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh. Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s areas.