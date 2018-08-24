When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: SUMMER BREAK – RESTARTS Monday 10th September at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

PEASMARSH PARISH COUNCIL: No meeting in August – next one Tuesday 5th September at 7.30 pm in the Meeting Room.

Next Hall of Crafts: Saturday 8th September 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: having a break this month and starting again on 12th September. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

FARMERS’ MARKET: No market in August

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

JEMPSON’S BANK HOLIDAY CHARITY BOOT FAIR: Monday 27th August 7 am-2 pm

Hard-standing pitch £5 (donated to Rye Day Centre). Free admission and parking for visitors.

Coming soon: Peasmarsh Lunch Club

Local charity Hands of Hope: is starting a new club for older people in September. It will be held in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall each month and will include a healthy 2 course lunch, entertainment, raffle and a chance to make new friends. Transport will be available. More details to follow in September. The charity is currently also seeking volunteers to lend a helping hand at the club – if you have a few spare hours a month pleae either e-mail info@hohcharity.co.uk or phone 01424 834768 for more information.

PEASMARSH FLYING START: is open from 8.30-3.30 term time only. The pre-school offers 30 free hours per week for eligible 3 and 4 year olds. We are delighted and proud that during a recent Ofsted inspection we were rated “good” in all areas, with the Inspector finding that the children are eager to learn from a wide range of activities provided, where the quality of teaching and learning is good. We have limited spaces from September. Please call 01797 230325 option 3 to arrange a visit.

Update on the Recreation Ground: Sadly, the Beckley Rangers football team which has been using our pitch is disbanding. Do you know of a team (adult or junior) looking for a “home”? Get in touch with Sammie Richards at sammieannrichards@gmail.com or post a message on our facebook page Peasmarsh Village NEW recreation ground

The litter problem is getting worse. The committee is taking steps to get a regular collection, but this won’t help unless users of the grounds put their rubbish in the bin. There have also been instances of people dumping domestic waste there which the committee has had to pay to have removed.

Work on the fencing for the playspace is in hand.

We urgently need more committee members. If you are interested please contact Sammie (above) or rhollman@btinternet.com or Jennifer.als35@gmail.com

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: are looking for Lottery Collectors to join their team to cover Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh. You would be self-employed so could earn some extra money while supporting the local Hospice. You could cover one area or all three – the choice is yours. On offer are some great benefits, including being part of a friendly and supportive team, 12.5% commission paid weekly and the role is flexible so will fit around your existing commitments. You also have the option of covering the area during hours that suit you. If you would like to find out more please call Lottery Manager Paula on 01424 445177 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/lottery.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 26th August, 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 6.00 pm Benefice Evenson at Brede.

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.