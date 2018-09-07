When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: restarts Monday 10th September at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

PEASMARSH PARISH COUNCIL: Next Meeting Tuesday 4th September at 7.30 pm in the Meeting Room.

Next Hall of Crafts: Saturday 8th September 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Wednesday 12th September: Flower Arranging 10.00 am to 12 noon. Theme is “An arrangement using pastel flowers and soft foliage”. If you’d like to know more just come along – there’s no need to book. Further details from Deirdre Bull 01797 230208.

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: starting again on 12th September. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Wednesday 12h from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. Employability Course This will take place in the Meeting Room at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall. Free seven week course being run by psn/rovte. The course is open to all residents of Peasmarsh and surrounding villages. To book or for more details contact Tracy Noble tnoble@fsncharity.co.uk or phone on 07914242167

Film Club: Friday 14th at 7.30 pm. The film being screened is “ Victoria and Abdul” starring Judy Dench. The Film Club is keen to attract new members and extends a warm invitation to all for a FREE FILM NIGHT - refreshments available. The subscription to members for the year is £20. We are unable to show films on an ad hoc basis due to the prohibitive cost which is £100 per showing and so have set up the Club with a private members licence which costs just over £100 per annum and means we can show as many films as we like.

FARMERS’ MARKET: Saturday 22nd September 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. These will not be held monthly starting in November. More details from Lindy 0759 4660950

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Rye 10 Race: Unfortunately this race has been downgraded. As there weren’t as many runners as before it ran at a loss to Nice Work. They have, however, very generously made a donation to the hall of £250 because of the support given for marshalling, water-stations, car parking, etc.

Nice Work are now announcing the new Rye Ancient Trails 30k Race to take place on Sunday 9th September 2018. This race will be organised jointly by local race management company Nice Work and Rye Runners, with sponsorship from The George in Rye, raising money for the Oliver Curd Trust (Charity No. 1124648). The undulating multi-terrain route (75% off-road) includes 1,500 ft. of climb, with numerous gates and stiles to be negotiated – but the stunning scenery and well-stocked aid stations will keep runners going to the finish. For runners not up for the full 30k, there is a 15k option – sharing the same start and finish. The two routes diverge at Peasmarsh, with the 15k re-joining the 30k route for the final 5km stretch.

Runners will be started off by Rye’s Town Crier outside the George in Rye at 9.30 am from where they will pass under the historic Landgate arch to begin their epic journey. They will later be welcomed in to the finish with a free beer from Brede-based brewing company, The Three Legs, sample products from Rye-based natural skincare company Wideye and a bespoke medal depicting the Rye skyline. To enter the race or find out more visit https://ryeancienttrails.com or e-mail info@nice-work.org.uk or call 01797 229955.

The runners will be passing through Peasmarsh at 10.00 am to 11.30 (Malthouse Lane) to Mackerel Hill and at 10.45 to 12.30 Junction of School Lane and across the fields to Church Lane. If you are able to help it would be greatly appreciated so we await hearing from you if you can!! Ring Hilary or David on 01797 230205 or e-mail hap43@btinternet.com

Coming soon: Peasmarsh Lunch Club

Local charity Hands of Hope is starting a new club for older people. It will be held in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall each month and will include a healthy 2 course lunch, entertainment, raffle and a chance to make new friends. Transport will be available. More details to follow in October. The charity is currently also seeking volunteers to lend a helping hand at the club – if you have a few spare hours a month please either e-mail info@hohcharity.co.uk or phone 01424 834768 for more information.

PEASMARSH FLYING START: is open from 8.30-3.30 term time only. The pre-school offers 30 free hours per week for eligible 3 and 4 year olds. We are delighted and proud that during a recent Ofsted inspection we were rated “good” in all areas, with the Inspector finding that the children are eager to learn from a wide range of activities provided, where the quality of teaching and learning is good. We have limited spaces from September. Please call 01797 230325 option 3 to arrange a visit.

Update on the Recreation Ground: The Committee is delighted that two Youth Football teams are interested in making Peasmarsh their base, and we look forward to finalising arrangement. We urgently need more committee members. If you are interested please contact rhollman@btinternet.com or Jennifer.als35@gmail.com

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: are looking for Lottery Collectors to join their team to cover Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh. You would be self-employed so could earn some extra money while supporting the local Hospice. You could cover one area or all three – the choice is yours. On offer are some great benefits, including being part of a friendly and supportive team, 12.5% commission paid weekly and the role is flexible so will fit around your existing commitments. You also have the option of covering the area during hours that suit you. If you would like to find out more please call Lottery Manager Paula on 01424 445177 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/lottery.

JEMPSON’S BANK HOLIDAY CHARITY BOOT FAIRS: - £1,576.95 Has been raised for local charities this year – Rye Hospital, Rye and District Community Transport and Rye Day Centre. Many thanks to all who have participated.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 9th September 8.00 am, Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.