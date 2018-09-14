When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall

Brownies: Monday 10th September at 6.00 pm (Term time only). We still urgently need a Leader to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack of 15 members meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Next Hall of Crafts: Saturday 20th October 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Wednesday 12th: from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. Employability Course This will take place in the Meeting Room at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall. Free seven week course being run BY psn/rovte. The course is open to all residents of Peasmarsh and surrounding villages. To book or for more details contact Tracy Noble tnoble@fsncharity.co.uk or phone on 07914242167

Film Club: Friday 14th at 7.30 pm. The film being screened is “ Victoria and Abdul” starring Judy Dench. The Film Club is keen to attract new members and extends a warm invitation to all for a free film night - refreshments available. The subscription to members for the year is £20. We are unable to show films on an ad hoc basis due to the prohibitive cost which is £100 per showing and so have set up the Club with a private members licence which costs just over £100 per annum and means we can show as many films as we like.

FARMERS’ MARKET: Saturday 22nd September 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. These will now be held monthly starting in November. More details from Lindy 0759 4660950

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Coming soon: Peasmarsh Lunch Club

Local charity Hands of Hope is starting a new club for older people. It will be held in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall each month and will include a healthy 2 course lunch, entertainment, raffle and a chance to make new friends. Transport will be available. More details to follow in October. The charity is currently also seeking volunteers to lend a helping hand at the club – if you have a few spare hours a month please either e-mail info@hohcharity.co.uk or phone 01424 834768 for more information.

PEASMARSH FLYING START: is open from 8.30-3.30 term time only. The pre-school offers 30 free hours per week for eligible 3 and 4 year olds. We are delighted and proud that during a recent Ofsted inspection we were rated “good” in all areas, with the Inspector finding that the children are eager to learn from a wide range of activities provided, where the quality of teaching and learning is good. We have limited spaces from September. Please call 01797 230325 option 3 to arrange a visit.

Update on the Recreation Ground: The Committee is delighted that two Youth Football teams are interested in making Peasmarsh their base, and we look forward to finalising arrangements. We urgently need more committee members. If you are interested please contact rhollman@btinternet.com or Jennifer.als35@gmail.com

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: are looking for Lottery Collectors to join their team to cover Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh. You would be self-employed so could earn some extra money while supporting the local Hospice. You could cover one area or all three – the choice is yours. On offer are some great benefits, including being part of a friendly and supportive team, 12.5% commission paid weekly and the role is flexible so will fit around your existing commitments. You also have the option of covering the area during hours that suit you. If you would like to find out more please call Lottery Manager Paula on 01424 445177 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/lottery.

JEMPSON’S BANK HOLIDAY CHARITY BOOT FAIRS: £1,576.95 has been raised for local charities this year – Rye Hospital, Rye and District Community Transport and Rye Day Centre. Many thanks to all who have participated.

CHURCH SERVICES Sunday 16th September, 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh, Sunday 23rd September, 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the Children’s areas.