When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall

Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. Our chosen charity for the year is Little Gate Farm, Beckley, which helps people with learning disabilities and autism enter paid work. Our first charity event will be to sing Christmas songs and carols at Jempsons on a date to be arranged. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

FARMERS’ MARKET: next one is 24th November. More details from Lindy 0759 4660950

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Friday 16th at 7.30 pm: Film Club – Film being shown is “3 Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri”. To join contact Hilary on 01797 230205 or e-mail hap43@btinternet.com.

Saturday 17th November: Peasmarsh School PTA are holding a Jumble Sale in the school hall from 10-12.

The Recreation Ground Committee: Julie Masters has taken over as caretaker and booking clerk for the Pavilion and the Grounds. You can contact her on 07838 588873.

Dog Bins: Just a reminder that the dog bins in the village are there for the convenience of those walking their dogs. They do not have the capacity for those who are bringing dog poo from their own gardens – and there is some question as to whether this might be considered “fly-tipping”. However, it is now legal to put well-wrapped dog-poo into your own bin. Please do not leave bags on the paths.

FREE NHS HEALTH CHECK: This has been cancelled for the time being until new dates become available.

COMING IN DECEMBER: Total Wellbeing for Mind, Body and Spirit at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall Wednesday 5th December 9.00 am – 1.00 pm. (other times available on request if evenings suit you better). If you suffer from Anxiety, Stress, Depression, Tinnitus, Rhinitis, Arthritis, Aching Joints and Muscles, Migraine, Allergies or just need “Me Time” to recharge your batteries in a calm, peaceful and tranquil environment then I can help you. I am a qualified therapist with over 34 years of experience and am offering a variety of treatments – Reiki, Reflexology, Hopi ear candles, Indian head massage and much more at a very reasonable price. Please call Lindy on 07594 660950 to book an appointment or to chat.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 18th November 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh