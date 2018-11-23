When sending: me e-mails regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall

Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. Our chosen charity for the year is Little Gate Farm, Beckley, which helps people with learning disabilities and autism enter paid work. Our first charity event will be to sing Christmas songs and carols at Jempsons on a date to be arranged. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

FARMERS’ MARKET: next one is 24th November. More details from Lindy 0759 4660950

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

The Recreation Ground Committee: Julie Masters has taken over as caretaker and booking clerk for the Pavilion and the Grounds. You can contact her on 07838 588873.

MONDAY 10TH DECEMBER: 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. The local charity Hands of Hope , who in the New Year will be running a monthly lunch club in Peasmarsh, are putting on a 2 course Christmas Lunch with various activities – card decorating, raffle, lunch and carol singing in conjunction with the pupils from Peasmarsh Primary School, for all residents of Peasmarsh and nearby villages. The cost is £6.50 and transport can be provided. Please call Sosi on 07798556999 to reserve your place and/or book transport.

ART EXHIBITION: After the success of October’s exhibition it has been decided to stage an additional one on 15th and 16th December.

COMING IN DECEMBER: Total Wellbeing for Mind, Body and Spirit at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall Wednesday 5th December 9.00 am – 1.00 pm. (other times available on request if evenings suit you better). If you suffer from Anxiety, Stress, Depression, Tinnitus, Rhinitis, Arthritis, Aching Joints and Muscles, Migraine, Allergies or just need “Me Time” to recharge your batteries in a calm, peaceful and tranquil environment then I can help you. I am a qualified therapist with over 34 years of experience and am offering a variety of treatments – Reiki, Reflexology, Hopi ear candles, Indian head massage and much more at a very reasonable price. Please call Lindy on 07594 660950 to book an appointment or to chat.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 25th November 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley 6.00 pm Benefice Evensong, Beckley