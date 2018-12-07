When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall

Brownies:6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. Our chosen charity for the year is Little Gate Farm, Beckley, which helps people with learning disabilities and autism enter paid work. Our first charity event will be to sing Christmas songs and carols at Jempsons on 12th December from 3.00-4.00 pm. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

In the Memorial Hal:l Christmas Sing-along Thursday 13th from 3.30 pm. Come and enjoy Christmas carols and songs with Sing for Fun and the Peasmarsh Ladies’ Choir. Tea, mince pies, mulled wine and a grand raffle. All welcome. Entry free.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Film Club: Friday 7th at 7.30 pm - our Christmas film this year is “ Wizard of Oz” starring Judy Garland. More details from Hilary on 01797 230205.

SATURDAY 8TH December 11am-4 pm: The Hall of Crafts

SUNDAY 9TH DECEMBER: Attic And Collectors Fair 10 am – 2 pm

MONDAY 10TH DECEMBER: 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. The local charity Hands of Hope , who in the New Year will be running a monthly lunch club in Peasmarsh, are putting on a 2 course Christmas Lunch with various activities – card decorating, raffle, lunch and carol singing in conjunction with the pupils from Peasmarsh Primary School, for all residents of Peasmarsh and nearby villages. The cost is £6.50 and transport can be provided. Please call Sosi on 07798556999 to reserve your place and/or book transport.

Flower Arranging: Wednesday 12th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The group will be combining with colleagues from Brede at Brede for a Christmas celebration. Further details from Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208.

ART EXHIBITION: Saturday 15th from 11.00-5.00 pm and on Sunday from 11am- 4.00 pm. After the success of October’s Art Exhibition, at the request of the exhibiting artists an additional exhibition will be staged this weekend, which will be an ideal opportunity to purchase a special Christmas present. We also have some new local artists.

Farmers’ Market – Saturday 22nd from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL SITE ALLOCATIONS – REMINDER: The closing date for responses to this consultation is Friday 7th December at 4.30 pm. For full details go to www.rother.gov.uk/dasa

Have you been made aware of the major housing development of 45 houses proposed by RDC in Peasmarsh, which is now at final consultation stage? The considered opinion of those who have looked at the proposal is that it has two major problems – access and drainage. RDC is aware of these but proposes to postpone consideration until planning stage which may be up to ten years to come. See RDC website on how to respond. You have until 7th December 4.00 pm. For help contact robindent@btinternet.com.

Football Training Sessions: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running a one day soccer school for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm on Thursday 20th December. Cost is £15 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has negotiated a 50% reduction for children from Peasmarsh..

Here to Help (H2H ): is a local voluntary service run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guidford and Rye.

We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk – see Volunteers section. For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answerphone – 01797 224044. All volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 9th December Christingle Service at Beckley at 4.00 pm. 16th December Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh at 10.00 am. 23rd December Carol Service at Beckley at 6.30 pm. Monday 24th December Midnight Mass at Beckley at 11.30 pm. CHRISTMAS DAY Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh at 10.00 am