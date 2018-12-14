When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. Our chosen charity for the year is Little Gate Farm, Beckley, which helps people with learning disabilities and autism enter paid work. Our first charity event will be to sing Christmas songs and carols at Jempsons on 12th December from 3.00-4.00 pm. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

In the Memorial Hall Christmas Sing-along Thursday 13th from 3.30 pm. Come and enjoy Christmas carols and songs with Sing for Fun and the Peasmarsh Ladies’ Choir. Tea, mince pies, mulled wine and a grand raffle. All welcome. Entry free.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

ART EXHIBITION: Saturday 15th from 11.00-5.00 pm and on Sunday from 11am- 4.00 pm. After the success of October’s Art Exhibition, at the request of the exhibiting artists an additional exhibition will be staged this weekend, which will be an ideal opportunity to purchase a special Christmas present. We also have some new local artists.

Farmers’ Market: Saturday 22nd from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Football Training Sessions: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running a one day soccer school for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm on Thursday 20th December. Cost is £15 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has negotiated a 50% reduction for children from Peasmarsh..

Here to Help (H2H ): is a local voluntary service run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guildford and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk – see Volunteers section. For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answerphone – 01797 224044. All volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 16th December 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh, Sunday 23rd December 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley, 6.30 pm NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS AT BECKLEY, Monday 24th December 11.30 pm MIDNIGHT MASS AT BECKLEY, Tuesday 25th December 10.00 am HOLY EUCHARIST AT PEASMARSH