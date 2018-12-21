When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall:

Brownies - 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. Our chosen charity for the year is Little Gate Farm, Beckley, which helps people with learning disabilities and autism to enter paid work. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Farmers’ Market: Saturday 22nd from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Here to Help (H2H ) is a local voluntary service run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guildford and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk – see Volunteers section. For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answerphone – 01797 224044. All volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday 23rd December 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley. 6.30 pm Nine Lessons and Carols at Beckley

Monday 24th December 11.30 pm Midnight Mass at Beckley

Tuesday 25th December 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh

This will be my last village voice for this year – next one will be printed on Friday 4th January 2019.

May I wish everyone in Peasmarsh and nearby villages a very happy Christmas.