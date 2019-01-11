When: sending me e-mails regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall: Brownies - 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. Our chosen charity for the year is Little Gate Farm, Beckley, which helps people with learning disabilities and autism to enter paid work. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693. Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Farmers’ Market: Saturday 26th from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Then monthly on the last Saturday of the month. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Film club: Friday 11th at 7.30 pm. The film being screened is “The Greatest Showman” . To join contact Hilary on 01797 230205 or email hap43@btinternet.com for more details.

Quiz Night: Saturday 12th at 7.30 pm - £6.50 (includes a light supper). Teams of no more than 8 please. This is a very popular event and advanced booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324 or Hilary on 01797 230205, or e-mail peasmarshmh@btconnect.com.

Flower arranging: Wednesday 16th from 10.00 am to 12 noon – Theme is “TBC”. Further details from Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208.

Hall of Crafts: Saturday 19th from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Attic and Collectors’ Fair: Sunday 20th from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm.

Church Services: Sunday 13th January 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. The Baptism Of Christ 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley