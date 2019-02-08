When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Regular weekly activities in the Memorial Hall

Brownies - 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Zumba – Thursdays at 7.30 pm

The Hall of Crafts – Saturday 16th February 11.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Attic and Collectors’ Fairs – Sunday 17th February from 20.00 am to 200 pm.

Farmers’ Market – Saturday 23RD February from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Monthly on the last Saturday of the month. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Quiz Night – next one Saturday 30th March at 7.30 pm - £6.50 (includes a light supper). Teams of no more than 8 please. This is a very popular event and advanced booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324 or Hilary on 01797 230205, or e-mail peasmarshmh@btconnect.com.

Jempson’s Bank Holiday Charity Boot Fairs: Last year’s events raised over £1,500 for local good causes and the first one this year will be on Monday 22nd April. Hard-standing pitch from £5 (donated to Rye Wildflower Meadow Project). Gates open at 7.00 am. Free admission and parking for visitors.

Here to Help ()H2H): This is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guidford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk (see Volunteer section). For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone – 01797 224044. All Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Church Services: Sunday 10th February 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley