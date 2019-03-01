When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Farmers’ Market: from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Monthly on the last Saturday of the month. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Quiz Night: next one Saturday 30th March at 7.30 pm - £6.50 (includes a light supper). Teams of no more than 8 please. This is a very popular event and advanced booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324 or Hilary on 01797 230205, or e-mail peasmarshmh@btconnect.com.

The Hall of Crafts: Saturday 10th March 11.00 am – 5.00 pm

Attic and Collectors’ Fairs: Sunday 18th March 10.00 am – 2.00 pm.

Jempson’s Bank Holiday Charity Boot Fairs: Last year’s events raised over £1,500 for local good causes and the first one this year will be on Monday 22nd April. Hard-standing pitch from £5 (donated to Rye Wildflower Meadow Project). Gates open at 7.00 am. Free admission and parking for visitors.

Here to Help ()H2H): This is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guidford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk (see Volunteer section). For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone – 01797 224044. All Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Marie Curie needs your help!: Once again Jempsons have kindly agreed to allow collections to take place at their store in Peasmarsh for the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal on Thursday 7th, Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March. COLLECTORS COLLECT FOR ONLY ONE HOUR. If you feel you could help please get in touch with Sue Cavilla (Tel: 230431)

Jempsons in Rye have also kindly agreed to hold a collection so if you feel you can help in Rye these collections will take place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March. Please contact Deirdre Bull on 07826723409).

Church Services: Sunday 3rd March 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Family Service at Peasmarsh. Wednesday 6th March 8.00 pm Sung Eucharist at Beckley