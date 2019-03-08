When sending me e-mails: regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Doctors’ Surgery: Tuesday 5th between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm This service is available to all Peasmarsh residents who are registered with Rye Medical Centre – ring 01797 223333 to make an appointment

Peasmarsh Parish Council: Tuesday 5th 7.30 pm in the Meeting Room

Flower Arranging: Wednesday 13th 10.00 to 12.30 pm. Theme is “A parallel design in a tray” Further details from Deirdre Bull 01797 230208.

Sing for Fun: Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Film Club: Friday 8th at 7.30 pm – The film is “Spotlight” – for details on how to join contact Hilary on 01797 230205

Jumble Sale: Saturday 9th from 12 noon to 2.00 pm - Fund raising event for Peasmarsh Primary School PTA – contact the school on 01797 230325 for more details

Farmers’ Market: Saturday 30th from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Regular event on the last Saturday of the month. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Quiz Night: next one Saturday 30th March at 7.30 pm - £6.50 (includes a light supper). Teams of no more than 8 please. This is a very popular event and advanced booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324 or Hilary on 01797 230205, or e-mail peasmarshmh@btconnect.com.

The Hall of Crafts: Saturday 16th March 11.00 am – 5.00 pm

Attic and Collectors’ Fairs: Sunday 17th March 10.00 am – 2.00 pm.

Total Wellbeing: Wednesday 27th “Total wellbeing for mind, body and spirit” 9.00 am to 1.00 pm in the Meeting Room, offering a variety of treatments – Reiki, reflexology, Hopi Ear Candles and much more at a very reasonable price – further details from Lindy 07594 660950

Jempson’s Bank Holiday Charity Boot Fairs: Last year’s events raised over £1,500 for local good causes and the first one this year will be on Monday 22nd April. Hard-standing pitch from £5 (donated to Rye Wildflower Meadow Project). Gates open at 7.00 am. Free admission and parking for visitors.

Here to Help ()H2H): This is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guidford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk (see Volunteer section). For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone – 01797 224044. All Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Marie Curie needs your help!: Once again Jempsons have kindly agreed to allow collections to take place at their store in Peasmarsh for the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal on Thursday 7th, Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March. COLLECTORS COLLECT FOR ONLY ONE HOUR. If you feel you could help please get in touch with Sue Cavilla (Tel: 230431)

Jempsons in Rye have also kindly agreed to hold a collection so if you feel you can help in Rye these collections will take place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March. Please contact Deirdre Bull on 07826723409).

Church Services: Wednesday 6th March 8.00 pm Sung Eucharist at Beckley. Sunday 10th March 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley