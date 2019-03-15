When sending me e-mails regarding entries for the Village Voice, would you kindly put Village Voice in the heading of your e-mail. If I don’t recognise your name I may discard the e-mail!

Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Farmers’ Market: Saturday 30th from 9.00 am -12.00 noon. Regular event on the last Saturday of the month. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Quiz Night: next one Saturday 30th March at 7.30 pm - £6.50 (includes a light supper). Teams of no more than 8 please. This is a very popular event and advanced booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324 or Hilary on 01797 230205, or e-mail peasmarshmh@btconnect.com.

Attic and Collectors’ Fairs: Sunday 17th March 10.00 am – 2.00 pm.

Total Wellbeing: Wednesday 27th “Total wellbeing for mind, body and spirit” 9.00 am to 1.00 pm in the Meeting Room, offering a variety of treatments – Reiki, reflexology, Hopi Ear Candles and much more at a very reasonable price – further details from Lindy 07594 660950

Helping Hands Lunch Club: runs the first Monday in every month from Peasmarsh Memorial Hall. All ages are welcome and transport can be organised for anyone living locally. Enjoy a warm welcome with tea/coffee followed by a delicious and nutritious 2-course lunch and afternoon games. Cost £6.50. The next lunch will be on Monday 1st April, and they will be making Easter cards and wreaths.

Peasmarsh Place Country Care Ltd.: Free coffee mornings open to everyone on 2nd April, 7th May and 4th June 10.00 am – 12.30 pm There is now a Day Care Centre for people over 65 years at Peasmarsh Place Monday to Friday 9.00 am – 4.00 pm. For more information contact Barbara or Tracey on 01797 230555.

Jempson’s Bank Holiday Charity Boot Fairs: Last year’s events raised over £1,500 for local good causes and the first one this year will be on Monday 22nd April. Hard-standing pitch from £5 (donated to Rye Wildflower Meadow Project). Gates open at 7.00 am. Free admission and parking for visitors.

Here to Help (H2H): This is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guildford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk (see Volunteer section). For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone – 01797 224044. All Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Church Services: Sunday 17th March 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Beckley