Brownies: 6.00 pm (Term time only) from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or derekhanwell@btinternet.com

Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm: New members warmly welcomed. Even if you can’t sing come and give us a try. For further information ring Yvonne on 01797 230693.

Zumba: Thursdays at 7.30 pm

Farmers’ Market: Regular event on the last Saturday of the month (27th this month) 9.30 am to 12.00. Selling a range of local produce, home-made bread, meats and much more. More details from Lindy 07594660950.

Film Club: Friday 12th at 7.30 pm. The film is “Sunshine on Leith” – for details on how to join contact Hilary 01797 230205

Attic and Collectors’ Fair: Sunday 14th from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. To book a table contact Trevor on 07580 379247

Hall of Crafts: Saturday 20th from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm. Hand-made crafts for home and ideal gifts for all, plus snack-bar. More information from Mike 07447 583894.

Helping Hands Lunch Club: runs the first Monday in every month from Peasmarsh Memorial Hall. All ages are welcome and transport can be organised for anyone living locally. Enjoy a warm welcome with tea/coffee followed by a delicious and nutritious 2-course lunch and afternoon games. Cost £6.50. The next lunch will be on Monday 1st April, and they will be making Easter cards and wreaths.

Peasmarsh Place Country Care Ltd.: Free coffee mornings open to everyone on 2nd April, 7th May and 4th June 10.00 am – 12.30 pm There is now a Day Care Centre for people over 65 years at Peasmarsh Place Monday to Friday 9.00 am – 4.00 pm. For more information contact Barbara or Tracey on 01797 230555.

Jempson’s Bank Holiday Charity Boot Fairs: Last year’s events raised over £1,500 for local good causes and the first one this year will be on Monday 22nd April. Hard-standing pitch from £5 (donated to Rye Wildflower Meadow Project). Gates open at 7.00 am. Free admission and parking for visitors.

Total Wellbeing: Wednesday 24th at 9.00 am to 1.00 pm in the Meeting Room. Offering a variety of treatments – Reiki, Reflexology, Hopi Ear Candles and much more at a very reasonable price. Further details from Lindy 07594 660950

Football Training Sessions: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running a two day soccer school for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground during the Easter holiday from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th. Cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Counci has negotiated a 50% reduction on this price for children from Peasmarsh. Please note this reduced rate is only available to parents living in Peasmarsh

For more details e-mail bournessportsassociation@gmail.com. Mobile: 07540 934487, also visit peasmarshmh.btck

Saturday 27th April: BIG SCREEN RACE NIGHT in Playden WI Hall. Raising funds for RHSC Sailability . Doors open 6.30 pm. First Race 7.00 pm. Tickets £15 to include Fish and Chip supper and pudding plus a glass of wine or soft drink. Contact 01797 224363 for tickets. (RHSC Sailability launched in August 2017, gives people with disabilities the chance to get out on to the water in a dinghy with an experienced volunteer skipper and trained crew member.)

Church Services: Sunday 14th April 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

PALM SUNDAY 10.00 am Holy Eucharist with distribution of Palm Crosses and dramatic reading of the Gospel at Peasmarsh. 6.00 pm Stations of the Cross at Peasmarsh

Thursday 18th April (MAUNDY THURSDAY) 7.30 PM Holy Eucharist followed by Watch at the Altar of Repose until 10.00 pm at Peasmarsh.

Friday 19th April GOOD FRIDAY 1.0O pm The Passion Liturgy at Peasmarsh

Families with children, however, small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10.00 am services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s areas.