News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Playden W.I.: All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details. May 14th meeting - Resolutions and Social Time. “Fun with a Handbag” competition. Memorabilia from the 1940’s.

Friends of Playden Church fundraising and events (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work in April. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Players: Saturday April 28th at 7.30 in Playden W.I.Hall the Playden players will be presenting the premiere of a brand new Murder Mystery. Tickets £10 including a two course supper are still available but running out fast. Bring your own drinks. Tickets from Peter Challans 01797 224606

“ A glimpse of Playden, Iden and Rye Foreign seen through old photographs”: Thursday 17th May at 7.30pm in Playden W.I.Hall. Presented by Alan Dickenson and Lesley Voice. Tickets £5 to include a glass of wine or soft drink. Donation bar thereafter. Tickets as above.

Friends of Playden Church AGM: This is to be held on Saturday June 9th at 10.30am in the church. Members are encouraged to attend and new members are always welcome to help maintain our beautiful, special church. The minimum subscription for individual membership is £5 and £10 for a family. Please contact the membership secretary Neil Davenport 01797 224209 or pick up a leaflet from the church.

Planning Application RR/2017/1450/P: This planning application was submitted to Rother District Council in June 2017 for the development of the ‘Shellfield’ site at the entrance to New England Lane by HW Planning Ltd for 24 new homes. An updated planning application was submitted this year with a closing date of 15th March 2018. There have been numerous responses from the local residents and public against this development (see Rother District Council website). No further news to date.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on May 3rd at 7.30pm

Neighbourhood Watch: Recent crimes in the area include bicycles, two quad bikes and a phone being stolen. Secure and immobilise vehicles and equipment when not in use is the Police advice. The Police also remind residents to mark their property with your post code, house or flat number or the first three letters of your address using a property or police approved forensic marking solution or paint on larger items (mowers). Fix items to each other in shed/garages to make it more difficult to transport. Police are reporting fraudulent websites using the image of Martin Lewis. Martin Lewis published a warning that ‘I don’t do adverts’. Also phone calls have been received displaying an international number and saying they are from the HMRC. These are bogus calls.

Dog owners: are reminded of their responsibilities around farm animals. A dog mauled sheep (8 lambs and 2 ewes) on a farm in Battle and was later put down.

Sign up to receive information by about local crimes, trends, incidents, including Action Fraud etc. www.sussexnhwn.co.uk