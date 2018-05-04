News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Playden W.I.: Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details. May 14th meeting - Resolutions and Social Time. “Fun with a Handbag” competition. Memorabilia from the 1940’s.

Evening W.I. There is a possibility of an evening W.I. starting up at the same venue. For more information email:enquiries@esfwi.org or phone 01323 442592.

Friends of Playden Church fundraising and events (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work in April. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Players: The Murder Mystery held on Saturday, April 28th at 7.30 in Playden W.I.Hall (great hall), was a great success and enjoyed by all. The hard work of the performers, venue and supper organisers was acknowledged by everyone who attended. The Raffle was also a great success and helped to raise needed funds for the church spire. Thank you Peter, Helen and team.

“A glimpse of Playden, Iden and Rye Foreign seen through old photographs”: Thursday 17th May at 7.30pm in Playden W.I.Hall. Presented by Alan Dickenson and Lesley Voice. Tickets £5 to include a glass of wine or soft drink. Donation bar thereafter. Tickets from Peter Challans 01797 224606.

Friends of Playden Church AGM: This is to be held on Saturday June 9th at 10.30am in the church. Members are encouraged to attend and new members are always welcome to help maintain our beautiful, special church. The minimum subscription for individual membership is £5 and £10 for a family. Please contact the membership secretary Neil Davenport 01797 224209 or pick up a leaflet from the church.

Coffee Morning in aid of the Church Spire Appeal: The next fundraising coffee morning will be held on May 12th between 10.30-12.30 at 23, Fairmeadow, Rye. Please support this event or if you are unable to attend please give a donation towards the Appeal. Contact Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Playden Church Fete: The Fete this year will be held on Saturday July 21st July. Please put this date into your diaries. More details will follow.

Planning Application RR/2017/1450/P: This planning application was submitted to Rother District Council in June 2017 for the development of the ‘Shellfield’ site at the entrance to New England Lane by HW Planning Ltd for 24 new homes. An updated planning application was submitted this year with a closing date of 15th March 2018. There have been numerous responses from the local residents and public against this development. Following a recent survey, the County Archaeologist’s report is available on the Rother District Council Planning website. There is evidence of prehistoric, Roman and medieval activity on the site which remains of local archaeological interest.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on May 3rd at 7.30pm.